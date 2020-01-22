Best New Artist Grammy winners: Where are they now?

Who did they beat?

James Blake, Kendrick Lamar, Kacey Musgraves, and Ed Sheeran

What’re they up to now?

Not even in hindsight, that same night, Macklemore admitted that he and Ryan Lewis were a major upset over Kendrick Lamar. While other 2014 Best New Artist nominees like Kacey Musgraves and Ed Sheeran have gone on to win Album of the Year and Song of the Year respectively, the duo has not been nominated for a Grammy since. After releasing the album This Unruly Mess I’ve Made in 2016, the duo went on hiatus. Rapper Macklemore has teased an upcoming album that will incorporate his music with magic.

