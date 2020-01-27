Billie Eilish completes sweep of 2020 Grammys with Record of the Year win for 'Bad Guy'

Billie Eilish just swept the 2020 Grammys, winning Record of the Year for “Bad Guy.” She beat out favorites Lil Nas X and Lizzo in the category, as well as Bon Iver, Ariana Grande, and H.E.R.

The 18-year-old won the big four categories at the ceremony, also including Song of the Year, Best New Artist, and Album of the Year. Eilish also nabbed a trophy for Best Pop Vocal Album, raising her total to five wins out of six nominations. She only lost Best Pop Solo Performance to Lizzo.

Eilish is the second artist to win in all four major categories in one night after Christopher Cross accomplished the feat in 1981. Adele has also won in all four categories, but not in the same year.

The singer and her brother Finneas talked to reporters following their Grammy wins. Finneas, who co-wrote and produced “Bad Guy,” said he knew their song was big after one specific moment.

“We saw like James Corden running around singing ‘Bad Guy’ at some point and we were like, ‘Oh my god, people really like know this song. It’s crazy!’ It was a sort of surprise,” he said.

Eilish also spoke to how her accomplishments could inspire other creators.

“We made this album in a bedroom, in our house that we grew up in, and it was mastered in somebody’s living room. So it’s really like anything is possible,” she said.

On stage, Eilish kept it short and simple when accepting Record of the Year. Earlier in the ceremony, she gave a longer acceptance speech for Song of the Year.

“So many other songs deserve this, I’m sorry. This is my first Grammys. I never ever thought this would happen in my whole life,” she said. “This is my brother Finneas, and he’s my best friend…I only wanted to say that I’m grateful and I’m so honored to be here amongst all of you.”

Finneas was also a big winner on Sunday night, becoming the youngest person ever to win Producer of the Year, Non-Classical. He also won a Grammy for Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.

