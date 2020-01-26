Lizzo is 100 percent that Grammy winner

Truth hurts, need something more exciting…

If Lizzo needed something more exciting, she just got her wish. The breakout sensation of 2019 (and EW Entertainer of the Year!) just added Grammy winner to her list of accomplishments. The singer-rapper-flautist kicked off the 2020 Grammy Awards with two wins prior to the televised portion of the ceremony and then nabbed the first televised award of the night as well.

On air, Lizzo won for Best Pop Solo Performance for “Truth Hurts.” While accepting, she touched on the day’s tragic death of Kobe Bryant, saying, “Thank you to the Academy, this is really f—ing sick. It’s unexpected, really cool. I want to say this whole week, I be lost in my problems, stressed out, and then in an instant, all of that can go away, your priorities really shift.

“Today, the problems I thought were big as the world were gone, and I realized there’s people hurting right now and you guys create beautiful music, you guys create connectivity,” she continued. “As I’m speaking to all of y’all, in this room, we need to continue to reach out — this is the beginning of making music that moves people again, making music that feels f—ing good, that liberates people.”

“Truth Hurts,” which became Lizzo’s first single to top the Billboard Hot 100, had an unlikely journey to Grammy gold. The song was originally released in 2017, which initially seemed to preclude the track from the Grammy nominations, but it was deemed eligible, a fitting honor for the viral sleeper hit officially re-released as a radio single last year.

The song spent seven non-consecutive weeks atop the Billboard charts, tying with Iggy Azalea’s “Fancy” for the longest-leading song by a female rap artist. It was eventually dethroned by Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved,” another contender in Sunday’s awards.

Lizzo also won for Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Jerome,” as well as Best Urban Contemporary Album for her entire hit album Cuz I Love You (Deluxe). Cuz I Love You debuted in 2019, and spawned hit singles “Juice” and “Tempo,” as well as the newly released single version of “Truth Hurts” on the deluxe edition. It’s also nominated for Album of the Year. It helped catapult Lizzo to massive fame, helping her top numerous 2019 best lists.

She’s also up for numerous other Grammy Awards tonight, including Best New Artist and Song of the Year for “Truth Hurts.” She kicked off the show with performances of “Because I Love You” and “Truth Hurts.”

Lizzo’s not only 100 percent that bitch, but she’s also a Grammy winner to boot.

