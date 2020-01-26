Aerosmith brought out Run-D.M.C. while on stage at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday for a double performance of “Livin’ On the Edge” and “Walk This Way.”

During the ceremony, rock legends Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, and Tom Hamilton kicked off their performance with a high-energy rendition of “Livin’ on the Edge” before coming into the audience to dance with Lizzo. While it was bleeped out during the live telecast, Tyler said into the microphone, “Lizzo, I f—ing love you,” before having her sing along to some of the lyrics.

Then Tyler stripped off his jacket to bring “Walk This Way” to life as Run-D.M.C. crashed through a wall to join in and the video screens behind them lit up with flames and sparks. Near the end of the song, a Kobe Bryant jersey was hoisted into the air in tribute to the late NBA legend.

Aerosmith originally released “Walk This Way” in 1975, as the second single off Toys in the Attic. Run-D.M.C. covered the song on their 1986 album Raising Hell, boosting the profiles of both groups.

Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In the week leading up to the Grammys, Aerosmith made headlines — and not for a good reason — when, after the band asked drummer Joey Kramer to audition to play with them at the Grammys and MusiCares after his extended hiatus, Kramer filed a lawsuit in Massachusetts claiming he was being prevented from performing with the rest of the group. The band then released a response saying it was Kramer’s health that prevented him from playing, calling Kramer “our brother” and stating that above all “his well-being is of paramount importance to us.”

Kramer, who was a founding member of Aerosmith back in 1970, then released a statement and court documents to EW explaining why he felt the need to file legal documents against his bandmates. He also slammed claims that he was not healthy enough to perform.

“Ever since I was 14 years old, I had a set of drumsticks in my hand and a passion to create music,” he said. “Being prohibited from playing with a band that I have given 50 years of my life to supporting, is beyond devastating. This is not about money. I am being deprived of the opportunity to be recognized along with my peers, for our collective, lifetime contributions to the music industry. Neither the MusiCares’ Person of the Year Award nor the Grammys’ Lifetime Achievement honors can ever be repeated.”

On Wednesday, just a few days before the Grammys telecast, a Massachusetts judge denied Kramer’s request to play with Aerosmith.

“Although I’m extremely disappointed by the Judge’s ruling today, I respect it,” Kramer said in a statement. “I knew filing a lawsuit was a bit of an uphill battle considering that the corporate documents don’t reference any process for a band member returning from an injury or illness. However, the band waited until January 15th to tell me that they weren’t letting me play at the awards ceremonies this week. I can hold my head high knowing that I did the right thing — to fight for my right to celebrate the band’s success that I have dedicated the better part of my life to helping build.”

But on Friday, when the band members were honored at the annual MusiCares Person of the Year Gala, Kramer was alongside them on stage after not performing with them.

