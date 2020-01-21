Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Everything to know about the 2020 Grammy Awards.

How to watch the Grammy Awards on TV and online

Grammy Awards type TV Show

Music’s biggest night is almost here!

On Sunday, Jan. 26, the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards will honor the best in music from 2019. Returning as host is Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Alicia Keys, in a ceremony that will air live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

While watching it may be as simple as changing the channel to CBS at the right time, the show will be available in many different ways for those who have cut the cord. Here is a guide to all the options for watching this year’s Grammy Awards, plus some information about what to expect from the show.

How to watch the Grammy Awards online

Prior to the main event, there will be a pre-telecast ceremony (hosted by Imogen Heap), where the Recording Academy will start handing out awards. It will stream on the official Grammy website starting at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

How to watch the Grammys red carpet

The official Grammy Red Carpet Live special with Entertainment Tonight hosts Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight will air at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on CBS and CBS All Access.

If E! is more of your red carpet go-to, the network will be giving viewers an early start with E! Countdown to the Red Carpet: The 2020 Grammys at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT, followed by E! Live From the Red Carpet hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

Finally, check back with EW to watch our Red Carpet Live: At the Grammy Awards hosted by PEOPLE’s Jeremy Parsons and Janine Rubenstein and EW’s Gerrad Hall. The livestream will begin from the red carpet at the Staples Center starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

Who is performing at the Grammys?

In addition to 2020 Grammy nominees like Lizzo, Billie Eilish, and Ariana Grande performing, the award show will mark Demi Lovato‘s first big live performance since her overdose in 2018.

Who will win a Grammy?

For more Grammy news, including who will and who should win Grammy awards, check out EW.com.

Related content: