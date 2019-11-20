Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Ariana Grande lead 2020 Grammy nominations

This truth definitely does not hurt: Lizzo scored the most nominations for the 62nd Grammy Awards.

The Recording Academy unveiled 2020’s roster of nominees on Tuesday morning and Lizzo scored a leading eight nods in total, including ones for Best New Artist, Album of the Year, and Record of the Year.

Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X each received six nominations apiece, while Ariana Grande earned five.

For her first Grammy awards since taking over as president of the Recording Academy, Deborah Dugan was excited about the nominations, noting the youthfulness of many of the first time nominees and the diversity they represent with regards to women and people of color. as they relate to what she sees as the organization’s mission to represent a large swath of the creative community. “I feel like these nominations do it maybe better than ever before,” she said following Tuesday morning’s nominations press conference, before adding with a laugh, “I’m new, but it does feel that way.”

Given criticisms of previous president Neil Portnow, and controversial statements he made about female musicians needing to “step up” in order to be recognized, Dugan said her mission with the organization was three-fold “inclusivity, diversity, transparency. I think there needs to be more transparency from The Recording Academy. And so I’m working on that in a big, big way but definitely also relevancy. That’s a huge thing with me. I don’t like the idea of The Recording Academy being aloof or elite. We’re of the people.”

Image zoom Charley Gallay/Getty Images; Rob Kim/Getty Images; Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images; Theo Wargo/Getty Images; Joe Scarnici/Getty Image

The music industry’s biggest night will air live on Jan. 26, 2020, from Los Angeles’ Staples Center. Alicia Keys returns as host.

See a selection of nominees in the major categories in the post below. The full list nominations in all 84 categories can be found at the Grammys’ website.

Record Of The Year:

“Hey, Ma” — Bon Iver

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish

“7 Rings” — Ariana Grande

“Hard Place” — H.E.R.

“Talk” — Khalid

“Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo

“Sunflower” — Post Malone & Swae Lee

Album Of The Year:

I, I — Bon Iver

Norman F***ing Rockwell! — Lana Del Rey

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande

I Used To Know Her — H.E.R.

7 — Lil Nas X

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) — Lizzo

Father Of The Bride — Vampire Weekend

Song Of The Year:

“Always Remember Us This Way” — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

“Hard Place” — Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris. H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Lover” — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

“Norman F***ing Rockwell” — Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

“Someone You Loved” — Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pere Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)

“Truth Hurts” — Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)

Best New Artist:

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank And The Bangas

Yola

Best Pop Solo Performance:

“Spirit” — Beyoncé

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish

“7 Rings” — Ariana Grande

“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo

“You Need To Calm Down” — Taylor Swift

Best Pop Vocal Album:

The Lion King: The Gift — Beyoncé

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande

No. 6 Collaborations Project — Ed Sheeran

Lover — Taylor Swift

Best Dance Recording:

“Linked” — Bonobo

“Got To Keep On” — The Chemical Brothers

“Piece Of Your Heart” — Meduza Featuring Goodboys

“Underwater” — RÜFÜS DU SOL

“Midnight Hour” — Skrillex & Boys Noize Featuring Ty Dolla $ign

Best Rock Album:

Amo — Bring Me The Horizon

Social Cues — Cage The Elephant

In The End — The Cranberries

Trauma — I Prevail

Feral Roots — Rival Sons

Best R&B Performance:

“Love Again” — Daniel Ceasar & Brandy

“Could’ve Been” — H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller

“Exactly How I Feel” — Lizzo Featuring Gucci Mane

“Roll Some Mo” — Lucky Daye

“Come Home” — Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000

Best Rap Album:

Revenge Of The Dreamers III — Dreamville

Championships — Meek Mill

I Am > I Was — 21 Savage

Igor — Tyler, The Creator

The Lost Boy — YBN Cordae

Best Country Song:

“Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandie Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” — Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde, songwriters (Ashley McBryde)

“It All Comes Out In The Wash” — Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

“Some Of It” — Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church)

“Speechless” — Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay)

Best Jazz Vocal Album:

Thirsty Ghost — Sara Gazarek

Love & Liberation — Jazzmeia Horn

Alone Together — Catherine Russell

12 Little Spells — Esperanza Spalding

Screenplay — The Tierney Sutton Band

Best Gospel Album:

Long Live Love — Kirk Franklin

Goshen — Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri-City Singers

Tunnel Vision — Gene Moore

Settle Here — William Murphy

Something’s Happening! A Christmas Album — CeCe Winans

Best Latin Rock, Urban Or Alternative Album:

X 100PRE — Bad Bunny

Oasis — J Balvin & Bad Bunny

Indestructible — Flor De Toloache

Almadura — iLe

El Mal Querer — Rosalía

Best Americana Album:

Years To Burn — Calexico And Iron & Wine

Who Are You Now — Madison Cunningham

Oklahoma — Keb’ Mo’

Tales Of America — J.S. Ondara

Walk Through Fire — Yola

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling):

Beastie Boys Book — (Various Artists) Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt & Dan Zitt, producers

Becoming — Michelle Obama

I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years As A Two-Time Cancer Survivor — Eric Alexandrakis

Mr. Know-It-All — Jon Waters

Sekou Andrews & The String Theory — Sekou Andrews & The String Theory

Best Song Written For Visual Media:

“The Ballad Of The Lonesome Cowboy” — Randy Newman, songwriter (Chris Stapleton), Track from: Toy Story 4

“Girl In The Movies” — Dolly Parton & Linda Perry, songwriters (Dolly Parton), Track from: Dumplin’

“I’ll Never Love Again” (Film Version) — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper), Track from: A Star Is Born

“Spirit” — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie & Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters (Beyoncé), Track from: The Lion King

Suspirium” — Thom Yorke, songwriter (Thom Yorke), Track from: Suspiria

Best Music Film:

Homecoming — Beyoncé

Remember My Name — David Crosby

Birth Of The Cool — (Miles Davis)

Shangri-La — (Various Artists)

Anima — Thom Yorke

