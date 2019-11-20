Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Ariana Grande, more react to Grammy nominations: "NO F—ING WAY"

Lots of artists are feelin’ good as hell following Wednesday’s announcement of the 2020 Grammy nominations.
Leading the pack with eight total nominations, Album of the Year and Song of the Year nominee Lizzo tweeted a message of heartfelt gratitude to both the Recording Academy and her fellow nominees.
“Thank you. This has been an incredible year for music and I’m just so thankful to even be part of it,” the 31-year-old “Truth Hurts” hitmaker tweeted shortly after nominees were revealed. “We are all winners. I love you. Let’s have a wonderful, blessed day.”
Ariana Grande, who also received an Album of the Year nomination for Thank U, Next, added that she was “moved and honored” to the point of tears upon learning of her five nominations. Several months after publicly sparring with Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich over a potential performance at the 2019 ceremony, Grande thanked the Academy “for acknowledging this music my beautiful best friends and i created in just a few weeks together,” going on to say the nomination is “truly enough on its own for me and my heart.”
After scoring her first pair of Grammy wins earlier this year, H.E.R. exclaimed “GOD IS SOOO GOOD!” on her Instagram story (as well as “GOD IS GREAT” on Twitter) in celebration of her five nominations.
All three of the Jonas Brothers also expressed excitement over their first nomination — Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their No. 1 hit “Sucker” — in 11 years, with Kevin Jonas tweeting: “Thank you everyone for making this year possible!! From no music a year ago to @RecordingAcad #grammy nomination today! Incredible!!!!”
In the end, Lil Nas X — the 20-year-old breakout rapper-singer who scored six nods, including Record of the Year for his monumental crossover smash “Old Town Road” — best summed up the morning in a single tweet: “NO F—ING WAY.”
The 2020 Grammys — hosted by returning emcee Alicia Keys — air live on Jan. 26, 2020, from Los Angeles’ Staples Center. Read on for more reactions from this year’s nominees.
Related content:
Comments