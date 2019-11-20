Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Ariana Grande, more react to Grammy nominations: "NO F—ING WAY"

Lots of artists are feelin’ good as hell following Wednesday’s announcement of the 2020 Grammy nominations.

Leading the pack with eight total nominations, Album of the Year and Song of the Year nominee Lizzo tweeted a message of heartfelt gratitude to both the Recording Academy and her fellow nominees.

“Thank you. This has been an incredible year for music and I’m just so thankful to even be part of it,” the 31-year-old “Truth Hurts” hitmaker tweeted shortly after nominees were revealed. “We are all winners. I love you. Let’s have a wonderful, blessed day.”

THIS HAS BEEN AN INCREDIBLE YEAR FOR MUSIC AND IM JUST SO THANKFUL TO EVEN BE PART OF IT https://t.co/5YT4Axx221 — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) November 20, 2019

Ariana Grande, who also received an Album of the Year nomination for Thank U, Next, added that she was “moved and honored” to the point of tears upon learning of her five nominations. Several months after publicly sparring with Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich over a potential performance at the 2019 ceremony, Grande thanked the Academy “for acknowledging this music my beautiful best friends and i created in just a few weeks together,” going on to say the nomination is “truly enough on its own for me and my heart.”

thank u for acknowledging this music my beautiful best friends and i created in just a few weeks together. the acknowledgement is truly enough on its own for me and my heart. pls allow me to bring all of my friends who made this w me so they can make sure my heart is beating. 💍 pic.twitter.com/GqBRyP2yCz — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 20, 2019

After scoring her first pair of Grammy wins earlier this year, H.E.R. exclaimed “GOD IS SOOO GOOD!” on her Instagram story (as well as “GOD IS GREAT” on Twitter) in celebration of her five nominations.

5 NOMINATIONS!!!! WHAAAAAT. THATS CRAZY!!!! AGAAAAAINNNNNN. AAAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH. GOD IS GREAT — H.E.R. (@HERMusicx) November 20, 2019

All three of the Jonas Brothers also expressed excitement over their first nomination — Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their No. 1 hit “Sucker” — in 11 years, with Kevin Jonas tweeting: “Thank you everyone for making this year possible!! From no music a year ago to @RecordingAcad #grammy nomination today! Incredible!!!!”

Thank you everyone for making this year possible!! From no music a year ago to @RecordingAcad #grammy nomination today! Incredible!!!! pic.twitter.com/Gn7QFVVe2B — kevin jonas (@kevinjonas) November 20, 2019

In the end, Lil Nas X — the 20-year-old breakout rapper-singer who scored six nods, including Record of the Year for his monumental crossover smash “Old Town Road” — best summed up the morning in a single tweet: “NO F—ING WAY.”

NO FUCKING WAY — nope (@LilNasX) November 20, 2019

The 2020 Grammys — hosted by returning emcee Alicia Keys — air live on Jan. 26, 2020, from Los Angeles’ Staples Center. Read on for more reactions from this year’s nominees.

We’re Grammy nominated!!!!! — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) November 20, 2019

Thanks to the @RecordingAcad for such great news to wake up to this morning! #StrongerThanTheTruth was nominated for #GRAMMYs Country Album of the Year. Thank you to everyone involved in the making of this album!!! pic.twitter.com/dhXCjBCFpw — Reba (@reba) November 20, 2019

I’m a Grammy nominated artist address me as such 😤 — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) November 20, 2019

#OTR is nominated for Record of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Music Video. Thank you @RecordingAcad @LilNasX @YoungKio_ @Dopebyaccident @bolooki and everyone involved in making this record happen. And especially to all of YOU! #GRAMMYs 📸:@stevenjbradley pic.twitter.com/cRTW55RoSF — Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) November 20, 2019

// B E S T R O C K S O N G – N O M I N A T I O N // @RecordingAcad L O V E #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/z4TCNnZEPg — The 1975 (@the1975) November 20, 2019

footage taken by my best friend this morning as i process the news of becoming a GRAMMY NOMINATED ARTIST!!!!!! have a great day i’ll be here with natasha and my books letting this all sink in pic.twitter.com/UNegyfIEV6 — Maggie Rogers (@maggierogers) November 20, 2019

Such a blessing and honor to wake up this morning and see we’re nominated for a GRAMMY!!! BIG LOVE!!!! ❤️🙏❤️🙏❤️🙏❤️🙏❤️@RecordingAcad #GRAMMYs2020 #GrammyNominations #GRAMMYs https://t.co/m83sHcxOQB — Cage The Elephant (@CageTheElephant) November 20, 2019

I’m trying to find the right words for the @RecordingAcad nominations this morning, this is an absolute dream!! — Yola (@iamyola) November 20, 2019

2 of em !!!! — The Lost Boy (@YbnCordae) November 20, 2019

Just heard that Weather has been nominated for a Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic Album! Thrilled and honored to be among the nominees. Making this album was an absolute joy and I want to thank all of you for the support over the past couple years ❤️🌞🙏 pic.twitter.com/cFaboDT6w2 — TYCHO (@ISO50) November 20, 2019

