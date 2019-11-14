Alicia Keys returning to host Grammys for second consecutive year

The Recording Academy is fallin’ for Alicia Keys all over again.

Following her critically lauded performance as the 2019 Grammys emcee, the R&B icon announced Thursday she will return to host the 2020 ceremony.

Keys broke the news across her social media accounts in a short video in which she stars as two different versions of herself vying for the gig.

In addition to her ongoing career in music, for which she has won 15 Grammys since 2002, Keys recently announced she would partner with Oprah to publish a memoir titled More Myself, unveiled a a deal with Showtime to produce a musical television series, and, alongside Lady Gaga, made a surprise appearance at a New York City Pride event in June.

The 2020 Grammys air live from Los Angeles’ Staples Center on Jan. 26, 2020. Watch Keys announce her return above.

Related content: