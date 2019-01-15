Alicia Keys is hosting the 2019 Grammys Awards

Alicia Keys will host the 2019 Grammys!

On Tuesday, the singer announced via her YouTube channel that she will be the master of ceremonies at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards, which are being held Feb. 10 at Los Angeles’ Staples Center.

The video kicks off with Keys learning she will host and, after some initial disbelief, dancing around in celebration, before jokingly asking “What if I don’t want to do it?” She then shares the news with her loved one including her husband, rapper Swizz Beatz, her mom and then later her unimpressed kids (“What’s the Grammys?” asks one).

Despite it being her first time hosting the ceremony, Keys is no stranger to the event, having won 15 awards over the course of her career. “Alicia is one of those rare artists who meld true musical genius with heartfelt emotional lyrics to create a unique approach to everything she does,” said longtime Grammy Awards executive producer Ken Ehrlich in a statement. “We have no doubt that she’ll bring all of that as she guides millions of Grammy viewers through what we believe will be a very special show in February.”

This year’s awards include a higher number of female nominees than usual and Keys is proud to be part of that celebration. “I know what it feels like to be on that stage and I know what it feels like to be proud of the work that you’ve put in and be recognized for it and I just feel grateful that,”she says towards the end of the video. “And I’m able to bring that light and that energy. I feel like it’s the perfect opportunity for me to give the light back, lift people up, especially all the young women who are nominated. To me it feels like sister vibes.”

The broadcast of the ceremony will air live on CBS from 8-11:30 p.m. E.T. Watch the video above.

