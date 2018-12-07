It’s a big week for award shows. Following on the heels of the Golden Globes announcement, on Friday the Grammys announced their nominations for the past year. As one might expect, those who did get honored were pretty excited about it.
“Thank you mama monster Lady Gaga for letting me be a part of such beautiful music the past few years,” tweeted Mark Ronson, who collaborated with the superstar on Joanne and the A Star Is Born soundtrack, both of which earned nominations.
Janelle Monae was sitting in with CBS This Morning when she learned that Dirty Computer had been nominated for Album of the Year. Monae fought through tears to give her heartfelt reaction to the nomination: “This album is so much bigger than me. It’s not about me. It’s about a community of dirty computers, of marginalized voices. Being a young, black queer woman in America, there was something I had to say. There was a group of people that I wanted to celebrate. I’m happy to be representing them. I hope they feel seen. I hope they feel heard. I hope they feel loved, and I hope they feel celebrated.”
