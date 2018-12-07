It’s a big week for award shows. Following on the heels of the Golden Globes announcement, on Friday the Grammys announced their nominations for the past year. As one might expect, those who did get honored were pretty excited about it.

“Thank you mama monster Lady Gaga for letting me be a part of such beautiful music the past few years,” tweeted Mark Ronson, who collaborated with the superstar on Joanne and the A Star Is Born soundtrack, both of which earned nominations.

Janelle Monae was sitting in with CBS This Morning when she learned that Dirty Computer had been nominated for Album of the Year. Monae fought through tears to give her heartfelt reaction to the nomination: “This album is so much bigger than me. It’s not about me. It’s about a community of dirty computers, of marginalized voices. Being a young, black queer woman in America, there was something I had to say. There was a group of people that I wanted to celebrate. I’m happy to be representing them. I hope they feel seen. I hope they feel heard. I hope they feel loved, and I hope they feel celebrated.”

Check out more reactions below.

"Being a young, black, queer woman in America, there was something I had to say .. a group of people I wanted to celebrate, and I’m happy to be representing them. I hope they feel seen, I hope they feel heard. I hope they feel loved. & I hope they feel celebrated" –@JanelleMonae pic.twitter.com/eXPZXyIgWe — Norah O'Donnell🇺🇸 (@NorahODonnell) December 7, 2018

thank you mama monster aka @ladygaga for letting me be a part of such beautiful music the past few years. “shallow” and Joanne. i’m overwhelmed with gratitude and emotion and alot of other feelings i can’t quite figure out right now for all the love towards this song. pic.twitter.com/2e7bfSoeUJ — Mark Ronson (@MarkRonson) December 7, 2018

TWO NOMINATIONS TWO GRAMMY NOMINATIONS IM SO HAPPY BUT I CANT STOP CRYING I CANT BELIEVE IT!!!! — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) December 7, 2018

Unbelievable, speechless right now. I LOVE YOU — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) December 7, 2018

Woke up filled with hope. Dreams come true y’all… thank you @xtina. I love you so much 💕 pic.twitter.com/RqNiSNqf6T — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) December 7, 2018

what… the hell 🙌🏼😭 — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) December 7, 2018

WHY DON’T YOU JUST MEET ME AT THE GRAMMYS! 5 nominations?! I am so honored @RecordingAcad and so proud of all my GRAMMY NOMINATED FRIENDS.😭🙌🏼😭🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/keMd8HehB9 — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) December 7, 2018

THIS IS INSANE. I DONT KNOW WHAT TO SAY. 5 NOMINATIONS????? — H.E.R. (@HERMusicx) December 7, 2018

“Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” is nominated for a Grammy y’all! To be nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group after 25 years as a group is such an honor. Thank you @RecordingAcad ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #KTBSPA pic.twitter.com/kpeieyUX2H — Backstreet Boys (@backstreetboys) December 7, 2018

What a humbling list of friends and creative influences to be on. Thank you @RecordingAcad! We’re all on a group DM coordinating our #Grammy ourfits. pic.twitter.com/5aIIKnUhSf — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) December 7, 2018

It’s humbling waking up hearing that you’ve been nominated for two #GRAMMYs. It’s one of those things that just never gets old… from the bottom of my heart, thank you. 🙏 @RecordingAcad pic.twitter.com/nWpoOTYgCl — Lee Ann Womack (@leeannwomack) December 7, 2018

