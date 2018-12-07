Grammy nominations 2019: Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Lady Gaga dominate

The 61st Grammys are upon us. Well, almost. First up: nominations!

This year’s batch leans heavily toward music-made-for-movies, with Kendrick Lamar nabbing the most nods at eight for his work on Black Panther: The Album. Lady Gaga scored five, four from her work on A Star Is Born turn and a tip to a song from her album Joanne. Elsewhere, Drake came in with the second most nominations at seven. Rapper (and recent EW cover star) Cardi B was nominated five times, including for Album of the Year and Record of the Year. Speaking of AOTY, out of 2019’s eight nominees (that category, along with Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best New Artist increased the number of entries by three this year) there are five women — a major step up from last year’s #GrammysSoMale debacle.

One notable snub: Taylor Swift’s Reputation, which ended up with a single nod in the Pop Vocal Album category. Though the album was released in 2017, it missed the cutoff for eligibility for the 2018 ceremony. (The window for the 2019 awards was Oct. 1, 2017 to Sept. 30, 2018)

The 61st annual Grammys will air live Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 on CBS at 8p.m. ET/5p.m. PT.

See the full list of Grammy nominees below

Record Of The Year

“I Like It” – Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

“The Joke” – Brandi Carlile

“This is America” – Childish Gambino

“God’s Plan” — Drake

“Shallow” — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

“All The Stars” — Kendrick Lamar & SZA

“Rockstar” — Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage

“The Middle” – Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

Album of the Year

Invasion Of Privacy — Cardi B

By The Way, I Forgive You — Brandi Carlile

Scorpion — Drake

H.E.R. — H.E.R.

Beerbongs & Bentleys — Post Malone

Dirty Computer — Janelle Monáe

Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves

Black Panther: The Album, Music From And Inspired By — Various Artists

*Song Of The Year

“All The Stars” —Kendrick Lamar & SZA

“Boo’d Up” —Ella Mai

“God’s Plan” —Drake

“In My Blood” —Shawn Mendes

“The Joke” —Brandi Carlile

“The Middle” —Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

“Shallow” — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

“This Is America” —Childish Gambino

(*awarded to the songwriter)

Best New Artist

Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Colors” — Beck

“Havana (Live)” — Camila Cabello

“God Is A Woman” — Ariana Grande

“Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)” — Lady Gaga

“Better Now” — Post Malone

Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Fall in Line” – Christina Aguilera (feat. Demi Lovato)

“Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” – Backstreet Boys

“’S Wonderful” – Tony Bennett & Diana Krall

“Shallow” – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

“Girls Like You” – Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B|

“Say Something” – Justin Timberlake feat. Chris Stapleton

“The Middle” – Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Love Is Here To Stay – Tony Bennett & Diana Krall

My Way – Willie Nelson

Nat “King” Cole & Me – Gregory Porter

Standards (Deluxe) – Seal

The Music…The Mem’ries…The Magic! – Barbra Streisand

Best Pop Vocal Album

Camila — Camila Cabello

Meaning Of Life — Kelly Clarkson

Sweetener — Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes — Shawn Mendes

Beautiful Trauma — P!nk

Reputation — Taylor Swift

Best Dance Recording

“Northern Soul” — Above & Beyond Featuring Richard Bedford

“Ultimatum” — Disclosure (Featuring Fatoumata Diawara)

“Losing It” — Fisher

“Electricity” — Silk City & Dua Lipa Featuring Diplo & Mark Ronson

“Ghost Voices” — Virtual Self

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Singularity – Jon Hopkins

Woman Worldwide – Justice

Treehouse – Sofi Tukker

Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides –Sophie

Lune Rouge – Tokimonsta

Best Rock Performance

“Four Out of Five” – Arctic Monkeys

“When Bad Does Good” – Chris Cornell

“Made An America” – The Fever 333

“Highway Tune” – Greta Van Fleet

“Uncomfortable” – Halestorm

Best Metal Performance

“Condemned to the Gallows” – Between the Buried and Me

“Honeycomb” – Deafheaven

“Electric Messiah” – High on Fire

“Betrayer” – Trivium

“On My Teeth” – Underoath

Best Rock Song:

“Black Smoke Rising” — Greta Van Fleet

“Jumpsuit” — Twenty One Pilots

“MANTRA” — Bring Me The Horizon

“Masseduction” — St. Vincent

“Rats” — Ghost

Best Rock Album

Rainier Fog – Alice in Chains

Mania – Fall Out Boy

Prequelle – Ghost

From the Fires – Greta Van Fleet

Pacific Daydream – Weezer

Best Alternative Music Album

Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino – Arctic Monkeys

Colors – Beck

Utopia – Björk

American Utopia – David Byrne

Masseduction – St. Vincent

Best R&B Performance

“Long as I Live” – Toni Braxton

“Summer” – The Carters

“YOY” – Lalah Hathaway

“Best Part” – H.E.R. feat. Daniel Caesar

“First Began” – PJ Morton

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Bet Ain’t Worth the Hand” – Leon Bridges

“Don’t Fall Apart on Me Tonight” – Bettye LaVette

“Honest” – Major.

“How Deep is Your Love” – PJ Morton feat Yebba

“Made for Love” – Charlie Wilson feat. Lalah Hathaway

Best R&B Song

“Boo’d Up” – Ella Mai

“Come Through and Chill” – Migeul feat. J. Cole & Salaam Remi

“Feels Like Summer” – Childish Gambino

“Focus” – H.E.R.

“Long as I Live” – Toni Braxton

Best Urban Contemporary Album:

Everything Is Love — The Carters

The Kids Are Alright — Chloe x Halle

Chris Dave And The Drumhedz — Chris Dave And The Drumhedz

War & Leisure — Miguel

Ventriloquism — Meshell Ndegeocello

Best R&B Album

Sex & Cigarettes – Toni Braxton

Good Thing – Leon Bridges

Honestly – Lalah Hathaway

H.E.R. – H.E.R.

Gumbo Unplugged – PJ Morton

Best Rap Performance

“Be Careful” – Cardi B

“Nice for What” – Drake

“King’s Dead” – Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, James Blake

“Bubblin” – Anderson .Paak

“Sicko Mode” – Travis Scott

Best Rap/Sung Performance

“Like I Do” – Christina Aguilera feat. Goldlink

“Pretty Little Fears” – 6lack feat. J. Cole

“This Is America” – Childish Gambino

“All the Stars” – Kendrick Lamar & SZA

“Rockstar” – Post Malone feat. 21 Savage

Best Rap Song

“God’s Plan” – Drake

“King’s Dead” – Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, James Blake

“Lucky You” – Eminem

“Sicko Mode” – Travis Scott

“Win” – Jay Rock

Best Rap Album

Invasion Of Privacy — Cardi B

Swimming — Mac Miller

Victory Lap — Nipsey Hussle

Daytona — Pusha T

Astroworld — Travis Scott

Best Country Solo Performance

“Wouldn’t It Be Great?” – Loretta Lynn

“Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters” – Maren Morris

“Butterflies” – Kacey Musgraves

“Millionaire” – Chris Stapleton

“Parallel Line” – Keith Urban

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“Shoot Me Straight” – Brothers Osborne

“Tequila” – Dan + Shay

“When Someone Stops Loving You” – Little Big Town

“Dear Hate” – Maren Morris feat. Vince Gill

“Meant to Be” – Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

Best Country Song

“Break Up in the End” – Cole Swindell

“Dear Hate” – Maren Morris feat. Vince Gill

“Space Cowboy” – Kacey Musgraves

“Tequila” – Dan + Shay

“When Someone Stops Loving You” – Little Big Town

Best Country Album

Unapologetically — Kelsea Ballerini Port Saint Joe — Brothers Osborne

Girl Going Nowhere — Ashley McBryde

Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves

From A Room: Volume 2 — Chris Stapleton

Best Jazz Vocal Album

My Mood Is You — Freddy Cole

The Questions — Kurt Elling

The Subject Tonight Is Love — Kate McGarry With Keith Ganz & Gary Versace

If You Really Want — Raul Midón With The Metropole Orkest Conducted By Vince Mendoza

The Window — Cécile McLorin Salvant

Best Gospel Album

One Nation Under God — Jekalyn Carr

Hiding Place — Tori Kelly

Make Room — Jonathan McReynolds

The Other Side — The Walls Group

A Great Work — Brian Courtney Wilson

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Look Up Child – Lauren Daigle

Hallelujah Here Below – Elevation Worship

Living With a Fire – Jesus Culture

Surrounded – Michael W. Smith

Survivor: Live From Harding Prison – Zach Williams

Best Latin Pop Album

Prometo — Pablo Alboran

Sincera — Claudia Brant

Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos), Vol. 2 — Natalia Lafourcade

2:00 AM — Raquel Sofía

Vives — Carlos Vives

Best Americana Album

By The Way, I Forgive You — Brandi Carlile

Things Have Changed — Bettye LaVette

The Tree Of Forgiveness — John Prine

The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone — Lee Ann Womack

One Drop Of Truth — The Wood Brothers

Best Folk Album

Whistle Down the Wind – Joan Baez

Black Cowboys – Don Flemons

Rifles & Rosary Beads – Mary Gauthier

Weed Garden – Iron & Wine

All Ashore – Punch Brothers

Best Reggae Album

As the World Turns – Black Uhuru

Reggae Forever – Etana

Rebellion Rises – Ziggy Marley

A Matter of Time – Protoje

44/876 – Sting & Shaggy

Spoken Word

Accessory to War – Courtney B. Vance

Calypso – David Sedaris

Creative Quest – Questlove

Faith – A Journey For All – Jimmy Carter

The Last Black Unicorn – Tiffany Haddish

Best Musical Theater Album

The Band’s Visit

Carousel

Jseus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

My Fair Lady

Once on this Island

Best Comedy Album

Annihilation — Patton Oswalt

Equanimity & The Bird Revelation — Dave Chappelle

Noble Ape — Jim Gaffigan

Standup For Drummers — Fred Armisen

Tamborine — Chris Rock

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

Call Me By Your Name

Deadpool 2

The Greatest Showman

Lady Bird

Stranger Things

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

Black Panther – Ludwig Göransson

Blade Runner 2049 – Benjamin Wallfisch & Hans Zimmer

Coco – Michael Giacchino

The Shape of Water – Alexandre Desplat

Star Wars: The Last Jedi – John Williams

Best Song Written For Visual Media:

“All The Stars” — Kendrick Lamar & SZA, from: Black Panther

“Mystery Of Love” —Sufjan Stevens, from Call Me By Your Name

“Remember Me” — Miguel feat. Natalia Lafourcade, from: Coco

“Shallow” — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, from A Star Is Born

“This Is Me” —Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble, from The Greatest Showman

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical:

Boi-1da

Larry Klein

Linda Perry

Kanye West

Pharrell Williams

Best Music Video

“Apes—” – The Carters

“This Is America” – Childish Gambino

“I’m Not Racist” – Joyner Lucas

“Pynk” – Janelle Monáe

“Mumbo Jumbo” – Tierra Whack

Best Music Film

Life in 12 Bars

Whitney

Quincy

Itzhak

The King