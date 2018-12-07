Grammy nominations 2019: Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Lady Gaga dominate

The 61st Grammys are upon us. Well, almost. First up: nominations!
This year’s batch leans heavily toward music-made-for-movies, with Kendrick Lamar nabbing the most nods at eight for his work on Black Panther: The Album. Lady Gaga scored five, four from her work on A Star Is Born turn and a tip to a song from her album Joanne. Elsewhere, Drake came in with the second most nominations at seven. Rapper (and recent EW cover star) Cardi B was nominated five times, including for Album of the Year and Record of the Year. Speaking of AOTY, out of 2019’s eight nominees (that category, along with Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best New Artist increased the number of entries by three this year) there are five women — a major step up from last year’s #GrammysSoMale debacle.
One notable snub: Taylor Swift’s Reputation, which ended up with a single nod in the Pop Vocal Album category. Though the album was released in 2017, it missed the cutoff for eligibility for the 2018 ceremony. (The window for the 2019 awards was Oct. 1, 2017 to Sept. 30, 2018)
The 61st annual Grammys will air live Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 on CBS at 8p.m. ET/5p.m. PT.
See the full list of Grammy nominees below
Record Of The Year
“I Like It” – Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin
“The Joke” – Brandi Carlile
“This is America” – Childish Gambino
“God’s Plan” — Drake
“Shallow” — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
“All The Stars” — Kendrick Lamar & SZA
“Rockstar” — Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage
“The Middle” – Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
Album of the Year
Invasion Of Privacy — Cardi B
By The Way, I Forgive You — Brandi Carlile
Scorpion — Drake
H.E.R. — H.E.R.
Beerbongs & Bentleys — Post Malone
Dirty Computer — Janelle Monáe
Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves
Black Panther: The Album, Music From And Inspired By — Various Artists
*Song Of The Year
“All The Stars” —Kendrick Lamar & SZA
“Boo’d Up” —Ella Mai
“God’s Plan” —Drake
“In My Blood” —Shawn Mendes
“The Joke” —Brandi Carlile
“The Middle” —Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
“Shallow” — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
“This Is America” —Childish Gambino
(*awarded to the songwriter)
Best New Artist
Chloe x Halle
Luke Combs
Greta Van Fleet
H.E.R.
Dua Lipa
Margo Price
Bebe Rexha
Jorja Smith
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Colors” — Beck
“Havana (Live)” — Camila Cabello
“God Is A Woman” — Ariana Grande
“Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)” — Lady Gaga
“Better Now” — Post Malone
Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Fall in Line” – Christina Aguilera (feat. Demi Lovato)
“Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” – Backstreet Boys
“’S Wonderful” – Tony Bennett & Diana Krall
“Shallow” – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
“Girls Like You” – Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B|
“Say Something” – Justin Timberlake feat. Chris Stapleton
“The Middle” – Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Love Is Here To Stay – Tony Bennett & Diana Krall
My Way – Willie Nelson
Nat “King” Cole & Me – Gregory Porter
Standards (Deluxe) – Seal
The Music…The Mem’ries…The Magic! – Barbra Streisand
Best Pop Vocal Album
Camila — Camila Cabello
Meaning Of Life — Kelly Clarkson
Sweetener — Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes — Shawn Mendes
Beautiful Trauma — P!nk
Reputation — Taylor Swift
Best Dance Recording
“Northern Soul” — Above & Beyond Featuring Richard Bedford
“Ultimatum” — Disclosure (Featuring Fatoumata Diawara)
“Losing It” — Fisher
“Electricity” — Silk City & Dua Lipa Featuring Diplo & Mark Ronson
“Ghost Voices” — Virtual Self
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Singularity – Jon Hopkins
Woman Worldwide – Justice
Treehouse – Sofi Tukker
Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides –Sophie
Lune Rouge – Tokimonsta
Best Rock Performance
“Four Out of Five” – Arctic Monkeys
“When Bad Does Good” – Chris Cornell
“Made An America” – The Fever 333
“Highway Tune” – Greta Van Fleet
“Uncomfortable” – Halestorm
Best Metal Performance
“Condemned to the Gallows” – Between the Buried and Me
“Honeycomb” – Deafheaven
“Electric Messiah” – High on Fire
“Betrayer” – Trivium
“On My Teeth” – Underoath
Best Rock Song:
“Black Smoke Rising” — Greta Van Fleet
“Jumpsuit” — Twenty One Pilots
“MANTRA” — Bring Me The Horizon
“Masseduction” — St. Vincent
“Rats” — Ghost
Best Rock Album
Rainier Fog – Alice in Chains
Mania – Fall Out Boy
Prequelle – Ghost
From the Fires – Greta Van Fleet
Pacific Daydream – Weezer
Best Alternative Music Album
Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino – Arctic Monkeys
Colors – Beck
Utopia – Björk
American Utopia – David Byrne
Masseduction – St. Vincent
Best R&B Performance
“Long as I Live” – Toni Braxton
“Summer” – The Carters
“YOY” – Lalah Hathaway
“Best Part” – H.E.R. feat. Daniel Caesar
“First Began” – PJ Morton
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“Bet Ain’t Worth the Hand” – Leon Bridges
“Don’t Fall Apart on Me Tonight” – Bettye LaVette
“Honest” – Major.
“How Deep is Your Love” – PJ Morton feat Yebba
“Made for Love” – Charlie Wilson feat. Lalah Hathaway
Best R&B Song
“Boo’d Up” – Ella Mai
“Come Through and Chill” – Migeul feat. J. Cole & Salaam Remi
“Feels Like Summer” – Childish Gambino
“Focus” – H.E.R.
“Long as I Live” – Toni Braxton
Best Urban Contemporary Album:
Everything Is Love — The Carters
The Kids Are Alright — Chloe x Halle
Chris Dave And The Drumhedz — Chris Dave And The Drumhedz
War & Leisure — Miguel
Ventriloquism — Meshell Ndegeocello
Best R&B Album
Sex & Cigarettes – Toni Braxton
Good Thing – Leon Bridges
Honestly – Lalah Hathaway
H.E.R. – H.E.R.
Gumbo Unplugged – PJ Morton
Best Rap Performance
“Be Careful” – Cardi B
“Nice for What” – Drake
“King’s Dead” – Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, James Blake
“Bubblin” – Anderson .Paak
“Sicko Mode” – Travis Scott
Best Rap/Sung Performance
“Like I Do” – Christina Aguilera feat. Goldlink
“Pretty Little Fears” – 6lack feat. J. Cole
“This Is America” – Childish Gambino
“All the Stars” – Kendrick Lamar & SZA
“Rockstar” – Post Malone feat. 21 Savage
Best Rap Song
“God’s Plan” – Drake
“King’s Dead” – Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, James Blake
“Lucky You” – Eminem
“Sicko Mode” – Travis Scott
“Win” – Jay Rock
Best Rap Album
Invasion Of Privacy — Cardi B
Swimming — Mac Miller
Victory Lap — Nipsey Hussle
Daytona — Pusha T
Astroworld — Travis Scott
Best Country Solo Performance
“Wouldn’t It Be Great?” – Loretta Lynn
“Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters” – Maren Morris
“Butterflies” – Kacey Musgraves
“Millionaire” – Chris Stapleton
“Parallel Line” – Keith Urban
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“Shoot Me Straight” – Brothers Osborne
“Tequila” – Dan + Shay
“When Someone Stops Loving You” – Little Big Town
“Dear Hate” – Maren Morris feat. Vince Gill
“Meant to Be” – Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
Best Country Song
“Break Up in the End” – Cole Swindell
“Dear Hate” – Maren Morris feat. Vince Gill
“Space Cowboy” – Kacey Musgraves
“Tequila” – Dan + Shay
“When Someone Stops Loving You” – Little Big Town
Best Country Album
Unapologetically — Kelsea Ballerini Port Saint Joe — Brothers Osborne
Girl Going Nowhere — Ashley McBryde
Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves
From A Room: Volume 2 — Chris Stapleton
Best Jazz Vocal Album
My Mood Is You — Freddy Cole
The Questions — Kurt Elling
The Subject Tonight Is Love — Kate McGarry With Keith Ganz & Gary Versace
If You Really Want — Raul Midón With The Metropole Orkest Conducted By Vince Mendoza
The Window — Cécile McLorin Salvant
Best Gospel Album
One Nation Under God — Jekalyn Carr
Hiding Place — Tori Kelly
Make Room — Jonathan McReynolds
The Other Side — The Walls Group
A Great Work — Brian Courtney Wilson
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Look Up Child – Lauren Daigle
Hallelujah Here Below – Elevation Worship
Living With a Fire – Jesus Culture
Surrounded – Michael W. Smith
Survivor: Live From Harding Prison – Zach Williams
Best Latin Pop Album
Prometo — Pablo Alboran
Sincera — Claudia Brant
Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos), Vol. 2 — Natalia Lafourcade
2:00 AM — Raquel Sofía
Vives — Carlos Vives
Best Americana Album
By The Way, I Forgive You — Brandi Carlile
Things Have Changed — Bettye LaVette
The Tree Of Forgiveness — John Prine
The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone — Lee Ann Womack
One Drop Of Truth — The Wood Brothers
Best Folk Album
Whistle Down the Wind – Joan Baez
Black Cowboys – Don Flemons
Rifles & Rosary Beads – Mary Gauthier
Weed Garden – Iron & Wine
All Ashore – Punch Brothers
Best Reggae Album
As the World Turns – Black Uhuru
Reggae Forever – Etana
Rebellion Rises – Ziggy Marley
A Matter of Time – Protoje
44/876 – Sting & Shaggy
Spoken Word
Accessory to War – Courtney B. Vance
Calypso – David Sedaris
Creative Quest – Questlove
Faith – A Journey For All – Jimmy Carter
The Last Black Unicorn – Tiffany Haddish
Best Musical Theater Album
The Band’s Visit
Carousel
Jseus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
My Fair Lady
Once on this Island
Best Comedy Album
Annihilation — Patton Oswalt
Equanimity & The Bird Revelation — Dave Chappelle
Noble Ape — Jim Gaffigan
Standup For Drummers — Fred Armisen
Tamborine — Chris Rock
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
Call Me By Your Name
Deadpool 2
The Greatest Showman
Lady Bird
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media
Black Panther – Ludwig Göransson
Blade Runner 2049 – Benjamin Wallfisch & Hans Zimmer
Coco – Michael Giacchino
The Shape of Water – Alexandre Desplat
Star Wars: The Last Jedi – John Williams
Best Song Written For Visual Media:
“All The Stars” — Kendrick Lamar & SZA, from: Black Panther
“Mystery Of Love” —Sufjan Stevens, from Call Me By Your Name
“Remember Me” — Miguel feat. Natalia Lafourcade, from: Coco
“Shallow” — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, from A Star Is Born
“This Is Me” —Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble, from The Greatest Showman
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical:
Boi-1da
Larry Klein
Linda Perry
Kanye West
Pharrell Williams
Best Music Video
“Apes—” – The Carters
“This Is America” – Childish Gambino
“I’m Not Racist” – Joyner Lucas
“Pynk” – Janelle Monáe
“Mumbo Jumbo” – Tierra Whack
Best Music Film
Life in 12 Bars
Whitney
Quincy
Itzhak
The King
Comments