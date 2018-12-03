Grammy nominations announcement pushed back to Dec. 7

Music fans will have to wait a few days longer to find out this year’s Grammy nominations. The nominees will now be announced on Friday, Dec. 7 instead of Wednesday, Dec. 5 as originally scheduled.

Why the change? The explanation is very simple: It has to do with the funeral proceedings for former President George H.W. Bush. The late politician, who died Friday, will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol building for a few days. From 7:30 p.m. ET Monday to 8:45 a.m. ET Wednesday, the public can pay their respects to the 41st president. A few hours later, the memorial service will kick off at the National Cathedral.

So, Grammy nominations will come on Friday instead. Select categories will be first announced live on CBS This Morning and Apple Music at 8:30 a.m. ET. A few hours later, at 8:45 a.m., the Recording Academy will announce all nominations across the show’s 84 categories.

