Awards season calendar 2022-2023: See dates for Emmys, Tonys, Oscars, Cannes, and more
See new dates for major awards nominations, ceremonies, and important film festivals set to influence the race as they're announced through the 2023 awards season.
Dakota Johnson announces her own movie as Best Feature at the Gotham Awards: See the full winners list
A very pleased Dakota Johnson gave The Lost Daughter the show's top honor. See the full list of 2022 Gotham Awards winners, including the first acting winners in the group's new gender-neutral categories.
The Lost Daughter, Squid Game ignite awards season with Gotham Awards nominations
Olivia Colman and Maggie Gyllenhaal leap ahead in the Oscar race as the Gotham Awards nominations are announced — complete with new gender-neutral acting categories.
Kristen Stewart to receive Performer Tribute honor at 2021 Gotham Awards
The Industry Tribute honor will go to Eamonn Bowles, president of Magnolia Pictures.
Awards season tracker: Early winners before the 2021 Oscars
EW statistically tracks contenders winning awards this season.