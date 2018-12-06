18 takeaways from the 2019 Golden Globe TV nominations

Golden Globes TV takeaways
Guy D'Alema/FX
Connie Britton, nominated for Dirty John (Bravo)
Jordin Althaus/Bravo
Stephan James, nominated for Homecoming (Amazon Prime)
Jessica /Amazon Prime
Atlanta (FX) snubbed, save for Donald Glover
Guy D'Alema/FX
The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Elizabeth Fisher/CBS
Bodyguard (Netflix) gets a drama nod
Sophie Mutevelian/World Productions/Netflix
A Very English Scandal (Amazon Prime) gets Globes love
Kieron McCarron/Blueprint Television/BBC
Pose (FX) gets a Best Drama nod
Jeffrey Neira/FX
No nomination for Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
BBC AMERICA
Candice Bergen nominated for Murphy Brown (CBS)
Jojo Whilden/CBS
America Ferrera misses out on a nod for Superstore (NBC)
Eddy Chen/NBC
The Good Place (NBC) gets Globes love, but not for D’Arcy Carden
Colleen Hayes/NBC
A snub for Lodge 49 (AMC)
Jackson Lee Davis/AMC
No nomination for Betty Gilpin, GLOW (Netflix)
Beth Dubber/Netflix
A Sacha Baron Cohen surprise for Who Is America?
Gavin Bond/Showtime
Cobra Kai (YouTube Premium) strikes out
Mark Hill/YouTube Red/Sony
A Penn Badgley snub for YOU (Lifetime)
Lifetime
A suprise nod for The Alienist (TNT)
Kata Vermes/TNT
