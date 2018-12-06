18 takeaways from the 2019 Golden Globe TV nominations

The big eyeroll on nominations morning was the lack of a Best Musical/Comedy nomination for FX’s masterly surrealcom. And beyond creator Glover, the talented cast (Zazie Beetz! Brian Tyree Henry! Lakeith Stanfield!) was snubbed, too. Does The Kominsky Method have Teddy Perkins? Does Kidding have Clark County? Did Marvelous Mrs. Maisel have an existential consideration of the cultural meaning of Drake’s Instagram presence? Those shows did not have those things, man, Atlanta did! —DF