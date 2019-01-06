Golden Globes 2019 red carpet arrivals: See what the stars wore

EW Staff
January 06, 2019 at 06:13 PM EST
<p>Golden Globes cohost Sandra Oh and her&nbsp;<em>Killing Eve</em> costar Jodie Comer were a united front on the red carpet at the&nbsp;76th annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday. Click through to see all the stars in attendance at Hollywood&#8217;s Party of the Year.</p>
pinterest
Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer

Golden Globes cohost Sandra Oh and her Killing Eve costar Jodie Comer were a united front on the red carpet at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday. Click through to see all the stars in attendance at Hollywood’s Party of the Year.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
pinterest
Ryan Coogler, Danai Gurira, Michael B. Jordan, and Lupita Nyong'o
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Julia Roberts
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Steve Granitz/WireImage
pinterest
Lady Gaga
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
pinterest
Christian Bale and Sibi Blazic
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Constance Wu
Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Anne Hathaway
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
pinterest
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
pinterest
Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys
Steve Granitz/WireImage
pinterest
Charlize Theron
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Halle Berry
Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Saoirse Ronan
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Olivia Colman
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Olivia Grant, Richard E. Grant, and Joan Washington
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
pinterest
Yalitza Aparicio
Steve Granitz/WireImage
pinterest
Allison Janney
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Kaley Cuoco
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Billy Porter
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Dominique Jackson
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Judith Light
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Cody Fern
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Patricia Clarkson
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Danai Gurira
Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Michael B. Jordan
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Timothee Chalamet
Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Joanne Tucker and Adam Driver
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
pinterest
John David Washington
Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Maya Rudolph
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Jessica Chastain
Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Amy Poehler
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Lupita Nyong'o
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Henry Winkler
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
pinterest
Emma Stone
pinterest
Elizabeth Moss
Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Candice Bergen
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
pinterest
Nicholas Hoult
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
pinterest
Rami Malek
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
pinterest
Gemma Chan
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
pinterest
Amber Heard
Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher
Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Kate Mara
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Ben Stiller and Ella Olivia Stiller
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
pinterest
Stephan James
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
pinterest
Rebecca King-Crews and Terry Crews
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
pinterest
Bill Hader
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
pinterest
Rachel Weisz
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
pinterest
Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka
Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
pinterest
Julianne Moore
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
John C. Reilly and Alison Dickey
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
pinterest
Thandie Newton
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
pinterest
Taraji P. Henson
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
pinterest
Janelle Monae
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
pinterest
Viggo Mortensen
pinterest
Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
pinterest
Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown
Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Chrissy Metz
pinterest
James Van Der Beek
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Penelope Cruz
Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Alyssa Milano
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
pinterest
Glenn Close
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Alison Brie and Dave Franco
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Susan Geston and Jeff Bridges
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
pinterest
Richard Gere
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
pinterest
Felicity Huffman
Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Taron Egerton
Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Gina Rodriguez
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Octavia Spencer
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock (
pinterest
Hugh Grant and Anna Elisabet Eberstein
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Ricky Martin
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Emmy Rossum
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Edgar Ramirez
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Finn Wittrock
Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Laura Dern and Jaya Harper
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
pinterest
Connie Britton
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Amy Adams
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Caitriona Balfe
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Rachel Brosnahan
Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Alex Borstein
Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Rosamund Pike
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Regina King
Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Dakota Fanning
Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Luke Evans
Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Lucy Liu
Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Jim Carrey and Ginger Gonzaga
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Kiki Layne
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
pinterest
Carol Burnett
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Jameela Jamil
Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Darren Criss
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Elsie Fisher
Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Judy Greer
Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Linda Cardellini
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Sabrina Dhowre and Idris Elba
Steve Granitz/WireImage
pinterest
Evan Peters
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley
Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Justin Horowitz
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Molly Sims
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Michelle Yeoh
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
pinterest
Chris Messina
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Lili Reinhart
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Jamie Lee Curtis
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Sofia Carson
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Tony Shalhoub
Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
pinterest
Sandra Oh  
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
pinterest
Jodie Comer
Steve Granitz/WireImage
pinterest
Richard Madden
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Willem Dafoe and Giada Colagrande
Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Laura Harrier
Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Elizabeth Perkins
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Derek Hough
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Our Lady J
Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Ken Jeong and Tran Jeong
Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Lucy Boynton
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Camilla Belle
Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Joanna Newsom and Andy Samberg
pinterest
Yvette Nicole Brown
Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
pinterest
Kristin Cavallari
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
Ryan Seacrest
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
1 of 124

Advertisement
1 of 124 VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer

Golden Globes cohost Sandra Oh and her Killing Eve costar Jodie Comer were a united front on the red carpet at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday. Click through to see all the stars in attendance at Hollywood’s Party of the Year.

Advertisement
2 of 124 Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Ryan Coogler, Danai Gurira, Michael B. Jordan, and Lupita Nyong'o

3 of 124 David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Julia Roberts

Advertisement
4 of 124 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Advertisement
5 of 124 Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Lady Gaga

Advertisement
6 of 124 David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Christian Bale and Sibi Blazic

Advertisement
7 of 124 Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Constance Wu

Advertisement
8 of 124 Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Anne Hathaway

Advertisement
9 of 124 Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

Advertisement
10 of 124 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys

Advertisement
11 of 124 Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Charlize Theron

Advertisement
12 of 124 Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Halle Berry

Advertisement
13 of 124 David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas

Advertisement
14 of 124 David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Saoirse Ronan

Advertisement
15 of 124 David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Olivia Colman

Advertisement
16 of 124 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Olivia Grant, Richard E. Grant, and Joan Washington

Advertisement
17 of 124 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Yalitza Aparicio

Advertisement
18 of 124 David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Allison Janney

Advertisement
19 of 124 David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Kaley Cuoco

Advertisement
20 of 124 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Billy Porter

Advertisement
21 of 124 David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Dominique Jackson

Advertisement
22 of 124 David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Judith Light

Advertisement
23 of 124 David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Cody Fern

Advertisement
24 of 124 Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell

Advertisement
25 of 124 Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Patricia Clarkson

Advertisement
26 of 124 David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o

Advertisement
27 of 124 Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Danai Gurira

Advertisement
28 of 124 Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Michael B. Jordan

Advertisement
29 of 124 Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Timothee Chalamet

Advertisement
30 of 124 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Joanne Tucker and Adam Driver

Advertisement
31 of 124 Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

John David Washington

Advertisement
32 of 124 Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Maya Rudolph

Advertisement
33 of 124 Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Jessica Chastain

Advertisement
34 of 124 David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Amy Poehler

Advertisement
35 of 124 David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Lupita Nyong'o

Advertisement
36 of 124 Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Henry Winkler

Advertisement
37 of 124

Emma Stone

Advertisement
38 of 124 Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Elizabeth Moss

Advertisement
39 of 124 David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper

Advertisement
40 of 124 Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Candice Bergen

Advertisement
41 of 124 Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Nicholas Hoult

Advertisement
42 of 124 Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Rami Malek

Advertisement
43 of 124 Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Gemma Chan

Advertisement
44 of 124 Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Amber Heard

Advertisement
45 of 124 Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher

Advertisement
46 of 124 David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Kate Mara

Advertisement
47 of 124 Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Ben Stiller and Ella Olivia Stiller

Advertisement
48 of 124 Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Stephan James

Advertisement
49 of 124 Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Rebecca King-Crews and Terry Crews

Advertisement
50 of 124 Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Bill Hader

Advertisement
51 of 124 Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Rachel Weisz

Advertisement
52 of 124 Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka

Advertisement
53 of 124 Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Julianne Moore

Advertisement
54 of 124 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

John C. Reilly and Alison Dickey

Advertisement
55 of 124 Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Thandie Newton

Advertisement
56 of 124 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Taraji P. Henson

Advertisement
57 of 124 Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Janelle Monae

Advertisement
58 of 124

Viggo Mortensen

Advertisement
59 of 124 Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy

Advertisement
60 of 124 Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown

Advertisement
61 of 124

Chrissy Metz

Advertisement
62 of 124 Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

James Van Der Beek

Advertisement
63 of 124 Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Penelope Cruz

Advertisement
64 of 124 VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Alyssa Milano

Advertisement
65 of 124 David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Glenn Close

Advertisement
66 of 124 Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Alison Brie and Dave Franco

Advertisement
67 of 124 Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Susan Geston and Jeff Bridges

Advertisement
68 of 124 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Richard Gere

Advertisement
69 of 124 Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Felicity Huffman

Advertisement
70 of 124 Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Taron Egerton

Advertisement
71 of 124 David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Gina Rodriguez

Advertisement
72 of 124 Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock (

Octavia Spencer

Advertisement
73 of 124 Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Hugh Grant and Anna Elisabet Eberstein

Advertisement
74 of 124 Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Ricky Martin

Advertisement
75 of 124 Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Emmy Rossum

Advertisement
76 of 124 Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Edgar Ramirez

Advertisement
77 of 124 Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Finn Wittrock

Advertisement
78 of 124 Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Laura Dern and Jaya Harper

Advertisement
79 of 124 Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Connie Britton

Advertisement
80 of 124 Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton

Advertisement
81 of 124 David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Amy Adams

Advertisement
82 of 124 David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Caitriona Balfe

Advertisement
83 of 124 Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Rachel Brosnahan

Advertisement
84 of 124 Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Alex Borstein

Advertisement
85 of 124 Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Rosamund Pike

Advertisement
86 of 124 Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Regina King

Advertisement
87 of 124 Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Dakota Fanning

Advertisement
88 of 124 Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Luke Evans

Advertisement
89 of 124 Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Lucy Liu

Advertisement
90 of 124 Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Jim Carrey and Ginger Gonzaga

Advertisement
91 of 124 VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Kiki Layne

Advertisement
92 of 124 Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Carol Burnett

Advertisement
93 of 124 Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Jameela Jamil

Advertisement
94 of 124 Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Darren Criss

Advertisement
95 of 124 Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Elsie Fisher

Advertisement
96 of 124 Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Judy Greer

Advertisement
97 of 124 Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Linda Cardellini

Advertisement
98 of 124 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Sabrina Dhowre and Idris Elba

Advertisement
99 of 124 Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Evan Peters

Advertisement
100 of 124 Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley

Advertisement
101 of 124 Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Justin Horowitz

Advertisement
102 of 124 Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Molly Sims

Advertisement
103 of 124 Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Michelle Yeoh

Advertisement
104 of 124 Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Chris Messina

Advertisement
105 of 124 Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Lili Reinhart

Advertisement
106 of 124 David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Jamie Lee Curtis

Advertisement
107 of 124 Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Sofia Carson

Advertisement
108 of 124 Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Tony Shalhoub

Advertisement
109 of 124 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sandra Oh  

Advertisement
110 of 124 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Jodie Comer

Advertisement
111 of 124 Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Richard Madden

Advertisement
112 of 124 Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Willem Dafoe and Giada Colagrande

Advertisement
113 of 124 Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Laura Harrier

Advertisement
114 of 124 Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Advertisement
115 of 124 Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Elizabeth Perkins

Advertisement
116 of 124 Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Derek Hough

Advertisement
117 of 124 Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Our Lady J

Advertisement
118 of 124 Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Ken Jeong and Tran Jeong

Advertisement