The cutest couples on the Golden Globes red carpet

Mary Sollosi
January 06, 2019 at 10:33 PM EST
<p>Emily Blunt pulled double duty at this year&rsquo;s Golden Globes, attending as both a nominee (for her performance in&nbsp;<em>Mary Poppins Returns</em>) and a presenter. Much to the chagrin of fans, John Krasinski didn&rsquo;t pick up any nominations for <em>A Quiet Place</em>, but he was on hand to support his wife.</p>
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski

Emily Blunt pulled double duty at this year’s Golden Globes, attending as both a nominee (for her performance in Mary Poppins Returns) and a presenter. Much to the chagrin of fans, John Krasinski didn’t pick up any nominations for A Quiet Place, but he was on hand to support his wife.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
<p>This year&#8217;s Cecil B. DeMille Award recipient, Jeff Bridges, walked the carpet with his wife of more than 40 years, Susan Geston.</p>
Susan Geston and Jeff Bridges

This year’s Cecil B. DeMille Award recipient, Jeff Bridges, walked the carpet with his wife of more than 40 years, Susan Geston.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
<p>The married <em>Americans</em> stars, both nominated for their performances on the final season of the FX series, joked with Ryan Seacrest on the carpet that if only one of them won a Golden Globe that night, they&rsquo;d be forced to break up.</p>
Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys

The married Americans stars, both nominated for their performances on the final season of the FX series, joked with Ryan Seacrest on the carpet that if only one of them won a Golden Globe that night, they’d be forced to break up.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
<p>Idris Elba and his fianc&eacute;e, Sabrina Dhowre, attended the Globes not only because Elba was a presenter, but also to support his daughter, Isan, this year&rsquo;s <a href="https://ew.com/golden-globes/2018/11/15/2019-golden-globes-ambassador-idris-elba-daughter-isan/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Golden Globe ambassador</a>.</p>
Sabrina Dhowre and Idris Elba

Idris Elba and his fiancée, Sabrina Dhowre, attended the Globes not only because Elba was a presenter, but also to support his daughter, Isan, this year’s Golden Globe ambassador.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
<p>Among the first to hit the carpet were Globes cohost Andy Samberg and his wife, musician Joanna Newsom, wearing her heart on her sleeve (or, um, bodice).</p>
Joanna Newsom and Andy Samberg

Among the first to hit the carpet were Globes cohost Andy Samberg and his wife, musician Joanna Newsom, wearing her heart on her sleeve (or, um, bodice).

<p>Eternal red-carpet queen Nicole Kidman, nominated for her performance in <em>Destroyer</em>, hit the carpet with husband Keith Urban.</p>
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

Eternal red-carpet queen Nicole Kidman, nominated for her performance in Destroyer, hit the carpet with husband Keith Urban.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
<p><em>GLOW </em>star (and Best Actress in a Comedy Series nominee) Alison Brie arrived at the Globes with her husband, Dave Franco, on hand to cheer her on.</p>
Alison Brie and Dave Franco

GLOW star (and Best Actress in a Comedy Series nominee) Alison Brie arrived at the Globes with her husband, Dave Franco, on hand to cheer her on.

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Legendary Hollywood power couple Catherine Zeta-Jones, a presenter in the ceremony, and Michael Douglas, <a href="https://ew.com/golden-globes/2019/01/06/michael-douglas-best-actor-comedy-series/">a winner for his role in&nbsp;<em>The Kominsky Method</em></a>, walked the carpet hand-in-hand.</p>
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas

Legendary Hollywood power couple Catherine Zeta-Jones, a presenter in the ceremony, and Michael Douglas, a winner for his role in The Kominsky Method, walked the carpet hand-in-hand.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
<p>The HFPA called on Sterling K. Brown to present during the ceremony, and the <em>Black Panther&nbsp;</em>and&nbsp;<em>This Is Us&nbsp;</em>star&nbsp;hit the carpet with his wife Ryan Michelle Bathe</p>
Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown

The HFPA called on Sterling K. Brown to present during the ceremony, and the Black Panther and This Is Us star hit the carpet with his wife Ryan Michelle Bathe

Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Irina Shayk walked the Globes carpet with her boyfriend, Bradley Cooper, a Best Director and Best Actor in a Drama nominee (both for his directorial debut,&nbsp;<em>A Star Is Born</em>) as well as being a presenter in the show.</p>
Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper

Irina Shayk walked the Globes carpet with her boyfriend, Bradley Cooper, a Best Director and Best Actor in a Drama nominee (both for his directorial debut, A Star Is Born) as well as being a presenter in the show.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Best Actress in a Drama nominee Melissa McCarthy (for <em>Can You Ever Forgive Me?</em>) hit the carpet with spangles on her shoulder and husband Ben Falcone on her arm.</p>
Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy

Best Actress in a Drama nominee Melissa McCarthy (for Can You Ever Forgive Me?) hit the carpet with spangles on her shoulder and husband Ben Falcone on her arm.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
<p>Kylo Ren didn&rsquo;t have another big-screen outing this year, but Adam Driver scored a nom for his role in <em>BlacKkKlansman&nbsp;</em>and walked the red carpet alongside his wife, Joanne Tucker.</p>
Joanne Tucker and Adam Driver

Kylo Ren didn’t have another big-screen outing this year, but Adam Driver scored a nom for his role in BlacKkKlansman and walked the red carpet alongside his wife, Joanne Tucker.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
<p>Kristen Bell was both a nominee (for her performance in <em>The Good Place</em>) and a presenter at this year&rsquo;s Globes, which she attended with husband Dax Shepard.</p>
Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell was both a nominee (for her performance in The Good Place) and a presenter at this year’s Globes, which she attended with husband Dax Shepard.

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
<p>As one of the stars who announced the nominees in December, Terry Crews finished up his presenting duties in advance, so he and wife Rebecca King-Crews could relax and enjoy the HFPA&rsquo;s legendary party.</p>
Rebecca King-Crews and Terry Crews

As one of the stars who announced the nominees in December, Terry Crews finished up his presenting duties in advance, so he and wife Rebecca King-Crews could relax and enjoy the HFPA’s legendary party.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
<p>Nominated for his performance in <em>Who Is America?</em>, Sacha Baron Cohen arrived at the big show with his wife, Isla Fisher.</p>
Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher

Nominated for his performance in Who Is America?, Sacha Baron Cohen arrived at the big show with his wife, Isla Fisher.

Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock
<p><em>This Is Us</em>&rsquo; Big Three were all on hand to present at this year&#8217;s Globes, and Justin Hartley walked the carpet with his wife, Chrishell Stause.</p>
Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley

This Is Us’ Big Three were all on hand to present at this year’s Globes, and Justin Hartley walked the carpet with his wife, Chrishell Stause.

Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock
