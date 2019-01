The 10 best moments from the 2019 Golden Globe Awards

This year, the Golden Globes introduced the new Carol Burnett Award, a TV lifetime achievement award and the equivalent to the Cecil B. DeMille Award. Of course, Burnett was the first recipient, and she used her acceptance speech to reflect on the legacy of The Carol Burnett Show and what made it so unique. “Sometimes I catch myself day dreaming about being young again and doing it all over. But then I bring myself up short when I realize how incredibly fortunate I was to be there at the right time because what we did then, it couldn’t be done today,” she said. Then, she went on to pay tribute to the medium as a whole. “What has remained the same for every person who is lucky enough to be on television is the belief that we’ve been given an opportunity to do something special, we’ve been granted a gift, a canvas to paint without talent, one that can make people laugh or cry, or maybe do both. So this award, oh my gosh so generously named after me, is dedicated to all those who made my dream come true, and to all those out there who share the love I have for television and yearn to be part of this unique medium that has been so good to me.”