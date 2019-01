After all the statuettes were handed out at Sunday’s Golden Globes, it was time for celebrities to let loose at the night’s various post-show parties. From Black Panther costars Danai Gurira, Michael B. Jordan, and Lupita Nyong’o to Taylor Swift and newly-minted winners Mahershala Ali, Lady Gaga, Rami Malek, and Olivia Colman, keep clicking to see all the stars and star-studded festivities.