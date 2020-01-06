Patricia Arquette accidentally injures on-screen daughter Joey King with her Golden Globe statue

The Act type TV Show Network Hulu Genre True Crime,

Patricia Arquette and Joey King won’t soon be able to forget their night celebrating the Golden Globes together.

Arquette, who took home the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress on TV for The Act on Sunday, accidentally injured her on-screen daughter with her statuette while making a fun video together inside InStyle’s famous elevator shoot.

King posted two photos showing a bruise on her forehead to Twitter on Monday morning. “Patricia Arquette accidentally hit me in the head with her Golden Globe,” she wrote. “That sentence will give me bragging rights for the rest of my life.”

Patricia Arquette accidentally hit me in the head with her Golden Globe. That sentence will give me bragging rights for the rest of my life. @PattyArquette pic.twitter.com/lQDewQpa1C — Joey King (@JoeyKing) January 6, 2020

Arquette responded to King’s tweet with a funny-yet-heartfelt apology for the unfortunate mishap, writing: “What happens in the elevator stays in the elevator! No seriously I’m so sorry sweetest one!”

What happens in the elevator stays in the elevator! No seriously I’m so sorry sweetest one! — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) January 6, 2020

Arquette played King’s mom in the Hulu limited series The Act based on the real-life events of Gypsy Rose Blanchard (King) and the murder of her mother Dee Dee.

Watch video of the injury happening here:

The unfortunate accident followed a night full of fun and merriment between the two, who were spotted cutting a rug together at Disney’s official after-party at the Beverly Hilton. Arquette also took the time to greet well-wishers and take selfies with fans while posing in a costume Viking helmet she wore for the big celebration.

