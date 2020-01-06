One Tree Hill trio reunite in Golden Globes elevator video

Here’s an elevator pitch for you: Let’s get the stars of One Tree Hill back together again. Oh wait, that already happened at the Golden Globes on Sunday.
Amid the pre- and post-festivities, One Tree Hill alumni Sophia Bush, Bryan Greenberg, and Danneel Ackles found themselves together for a fun elevator setup, which, as in previous years, was a fun video opportunity for guests attending the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes after-party.
Instyle/Instagram
Bush and Ackles, who played Brooke and Rachel on the show, grabbed pom-poms, while Greenberg, who played Jake, bounced a basketball. Together, we find ourselves rooting for the Ravens once again.
Watch below and see other celebrity elevator videos on InStyle‘s Instagram.
Related content:
- See all the stars at the Golden Globes after-parties
- Sophia Bush, Daphne Zuniga share sweet One Tree Hill mother/daughter reunion photo
- One Tree Hill stars Hilarie Burton and Sophia Bush help fan propose to girlfriend
|type
|
|Premiere
|
|Status
|
|Performers
|
|Network
|Complete Coverage
Comments