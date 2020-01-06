One Tree Hill trio reunite in Golden Globes elevator video

One Tree Hill type TV Show Network WB

Here’s an elevator pitch for you: Let’s get the stars of One Tree Hill back together again. Oh wait, that already happened at the Golden Globes on Sunday.

Amid the pre- and post-festivities, One Tree Hill alumni Sophia Bush, Bryan Greenberg, and Danneel Ackles found themselves together for a fun elevator setup, which, as in previous years, was a fun video opportunity for guests attending the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes after-party.

Image zoom Instyle/Instagram

Bush and Ackles, who played Brooke and Rachel on the show, grabbed pom-poms, while Greenberg, who played Jake, bounced a basketball. Together, we find ourselves rooting for the Ravens once again.

Watch below and see other celebrity elevator videos on InStyle‘s Instagram.

