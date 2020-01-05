Why you won't see an In Memoriam segment at this year's Golden Globes

Plenty of fun and shocking moments can be expected at this year’s Golden Globes, but one awards show trademark will be noticeably absent: an In Memoriam.

This is simply because the Golden Globes have opted not to have such a segment in recent years, unlike fellow awards shows such as the Oscars and SAG Awards. In 2017, Globes producer Barry Adelman told PEOPLE the reason for this was simple. “We have not done an ‘In Memoriam’ on the Golden Globes. Those things are handled really well by the Oscars and the Screen Actors Guild,” he said.

Instead, the Globes pay tribute to those who died in the past year by writing up separate obits and tributes to the lost luminaries on its website.

One major exception came in 2017, when the Globes paid tribute to the sudden deaths of Debbie Reynolds and her daughter, Carrie Fisher, which occurred just weeks before that year’s annual awards show.

So, while Hollywood mourned the loss of numerous notables last year — including Luke Perry, John Singleton, Valerie Harper, Doris Day, Carol Channing, Niki Lauda, Agnès Varda, and many others — don’t expect to hear their names called on Sunday night.

Related content: