Joker composer Hildur Guðnadóttir becomes first solo woman to win Golden Globe for score

Hildur Guðnadóttir just made Golden Globes history.

Upon winning the award for Best Original Score at Sunday night’s ceremony, the Icelandic composer became the first solo woman to earn a victory since the category’s inception in 1947.

The 37-year-old earned the accolade for her work on Warner Bros.’ antihero film Joker, directed by Todd Phillips and starring Joaquin Phoenix as the infamous Batman villain. The movie emerged as one of 2019’s biggest box office hits, with nearly $1.1 billion in global ticket sales, and a serious awards season contender, with four Golden Globe nominations in all.

“I’m speechless, this is unbelievable,” Guðnadóttir said upon accepting her prize from presenters Jennifer Lopez and Paul Rudd. “Thank you, Todd, for inviting me on the journey of a lifetime and for all of your trust, faith, and your openness.”

She went on to thank Phoenix for making her job “really easy with a spectacular, unbelievable performance.”

Over the past 73 years, another woman, Gladiator’s Lisa Gerrard, won the Golden Globe for Best Original Score, though she shared the victory with Hans Zimmer. Guðnadóttir’s achievement marks the first time a woman has been the category’s sole champion.

Other women who have been nominated for Best Original Score include Yeah Yeah Yeahs frontwoman Karen O (Where the Wild Things Are), Rachel Portman (Chocolat), Kristin Wilkinson (All the Pretty Horses), and Jocelyn Pook (Eyes Wide Shut).

Later at Sunday’s ceremony, Joker star Phoenix scored the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama.

