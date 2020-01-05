Tonight, Hollywood went for the gold: specifically the Golden Globes.
Awards season is fully underway as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association aimed to celebrate excellence in film and television while throwing a few curveballs into the mix at the 77th annual Golden Globes.
Hosted again by Ricky Gervais, the ceremony ended in victory for acclaimed war film 1917, which took home two key awards: Best Drama Film and Best Director (Sam Mendes). Once Upon a Time in Hollywood had a shiny night with three trophies, including Best Comedy Film, Best Screenplay, and Best Supporting Actor (Brad Pitt), and Rocketman made Sunday night alright for winning with a Best Actor trophy for Taron Egerton and Best Original Song. Elsewhere in movie land, Netflix’s Marriage Story — which entered the night with the most film nominations (six) — left without custody of any trophies, while The Irishman (five noms) got whacked. (Netflix had a rough night, converting only 2 of its 34 nominations.)
On the TV front, Chernobyl — which was tied for the most nominations (four) — scored a pair of wins, in the Best Limited Series and Supporting Actor in a Limited Series (Stellan Skarsgard) categories. That win total was matched by both Succession, which took home the trophies for Best Drama and Best Actor in a Drama (Brian Cox), and by Fleabag, which nabbed the Best Comedy Award along with Best Actress in a Comedy (Phoebe Waller-Bridge).
In other news: Awkwafina had one of the feel-good moments of the night (becoming the first woman of Asian descent to win the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy Film); Ramy Youssef and Missing Link scored surprise wins; Joker’s Joaquin Phoenix and Judy’s Renée Zellweger won for Best Actor and Actress in a Drama Film; Parasite claimed Best Foreign Film honors; Fosse/Verdon‘s Michelle Williams and The Crown‘s Olivia Colman also triumphed; Tom Hanks accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award; and Ellen DeGeneres was given the Carol Burnett Award. Scroll down to check out the complete list of winners — and the competition that they defeated on the way to the podium.
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
WINNER Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
WINNER Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Henry Winkler, Barry
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
WINNER Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
Best Television Series — Drama
The Crown
The Morning Show
WINNER Succession
Big Little Lies
Killing Eve
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
WINNER Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language
The Farewell
Pain and Glory
WINNER Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Les Misérables
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama
WINNER Brian Cox, Succession
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
WINNER Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won, Parasite
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
Best Motion Picture — Animated
Frozen 2
Toy Story 4
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
WINNER Missing Link
The Lion King
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
WINNER Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Annette Bening, The Report
Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Barry
The Politician
WINNER Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Original Song — Motion Picture
WINNER “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Rocketman
“Spirit,” The Lion King
“Into the Unknown,” Frozen 2
“Stand Up,” Harriet
“Beautiful Ghosts,” Cats
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Toni Colette, Unbelievable
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
WINNER Patricia Arquette, The Act
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
WINNER Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Best Director — Motion Picture
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
WINNER Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
WINNER Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Merritt Weaver, Unbelievable
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
The Loudest Voice
WINNER Chernobyl
Unbelievable
Fosse/Verdon
Catch-22
Best Original Score — Motion Picture
Thomas Newman, 1917
WINNER Hildur Guonadottir, Joker
Randy Newman, Marriage Story
Alexandre Desplat, Little Women
Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
WINNER Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
Daniel Craig, Knives Out
WINNER Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
WINNER Awkwafina, The Farewell
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Ana de Armas, Knives Out
Emma Thompson, Late Night
Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette?
Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
WINNER Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Knives Out
Dolemite Is My Name
Jojo Rabbit
Rocketman
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
WINNER Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama
WINNER Renée Zellweger, Judy
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Best Motion Picture — Drama
The Irishman
Joker
The Two Popes
Marriage Story
WINNER 1917
