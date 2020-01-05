Paul Drinkwater/NBC (3)

Tonight, Hollywood went for the gold: specifically the Golden Globes.

Awards season is fully underway as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association aimed to celebrate excellence in film and television while throwing a few curveballs into the mix at the 77th annual Golden Globes.

Hosted again by Ricky Gervais, the ceremony ended in victory for acclaimed war film 1917, which took home two key awards: Best Drama Film and Best Director (Sam Mendes). Once Upon a Time in Hollywood had a shiny night with three trophies, including Best Comedy Film, Best Screenplay, and Best Supporting Actor (Brad Pitt), and Rocketman made Sunday night alright for winning with a Best Actor trophy for Taron Egerton and Best Original Song. Elsewhere in movie land, Netflix’s Marriage Story — which entered the night with the most film nominations (six) — left without custody of any trophies, while The Irishman (five noms) got whacked. (Netflix had a rough night, converting only 2 of its 34 nominations.)

On the TV front, Chernobyl — which was tied for the most nominations (four) — scored a pair of wins, in the Best Limited Series and Supporting Actor in a Limited Series (Stellan Skarsgard) categories. That win total was matched by both Succession, which took home the trophies for Best Drama and Best Actor in a Drama (Brian Cox), and by Fleabag, which nabbed the Best Comedy Award along with Best Actress in a Comedy (Phoebe Waller-Bridge).

In other news: Awkwafina had one of the feel-good moments of the night (becoming the first woman of Asian descent to win the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy Film); Ramy Youssef and Missing Link scored surprise wins; Joker’s Joaquin Phoenix and Judy’s Renée Zellweger won for Best Actor and Actress in a Drama Film; Parasite claimed Best Foreign Film honors; Fosse/Verdon‘s Michelle Williams and The Crown‘s Olivia Colman also triumphed; Tom Hanks accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award; and Ellen DeGeneres was given the Carol Burnett Award. Scroll down to check out the complete list of winners — and the competition that they defeated on the way to the podium.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Ben Platt, The Politician

Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself

WINNER Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

WINNER Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Henry Winkler, Barry

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

WINNER Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl

Best Television Series — Drama

The Crown

The Morning Show

WINNER Succession

Big Little Lies

Killing Eve

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

WINNER Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language

The Farewell

Pain and Glory

WINNER Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Les Misérables

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama

WINNER Brian Cox, Succession

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

WINNER Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won, Parasite

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

Best Motion Picture — Animated

Frozen 2

Toy Story 4

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

WINNER Missing Link

The Lion King

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

WINNER Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Annette Bening, The Report

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Barry

The Politician

WINNER Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

WINNER “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Rocketman

“Spirit,” The Lion King

“Into the Unknown,” Frozen 2

“Stand Up,” Harriet

“Beautiful Ghosts,” Cats

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Toni Colette, Unbelievable

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

WINNER Patricia Arquette, The Act

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

WINNER Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Best Director — Motion Picture

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

WINNER Sam Mendes, 1917

Todd Phillips, Joker

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great

WINNER Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Merritt Weaver, Unbelievable

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

The Loudest Voice

WINNER Chernobyl

Unbelievable

Fosse/Verdon

Catch-22

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

Thomas Newman, 1917

WINNER Hildur Guonadottir, Joker

Randy Newman, Marriage Story

Alexandre Desplat, Little Women

Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

WINNER Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

Daniel Craig, Knives Out

WINNER Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

WINNER Awkwafina, The Farewell

Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart

Ana de Armas, Knives Out

Emma Thompson, Late Night

Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette?

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

WINNER Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Knives Out

Dolemite Is My Name

Jojo Rabbit

Rocketman

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

WINNER Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

WINNER Renée Zellweger, Judy

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Best Motion Picture — Drama

The Irishman

Joker

The Two Popes

Marriage Story

WINNER 1917

