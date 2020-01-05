Succession star Brian Cox apologizes for winning Best Actor in a TV Drama at Golden Globes

Image zoom Paul Drinkwater/NBC

Succession type TV Show Network HBO Genre Drama

Once again, Logan Roy cannot be taken down.

On Sunday, Succession star Brian Cox won the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama.

“First of all, I want to apologize to my fellow nominees for winning this,” said Cox as he took the stage. “I mean, I’m sorry. I never expected it. Next year, I will have been in this business for 60 years…I just never thought this would happen to me. It wouldn’t have happened if I hadn’t worked with the most extraordinary people ever: the cast and the crew of Succession.”

This is the second career Golden Globe nomination and first win for Cox, the 73-year-old Scottish actor who stars on Succession as the cut-throat Roy patriarch.

“The thing that people always forget about the show, and it’s a question I had to ask at the beginning when I started, does Logan love his children? And [creator] Jesse Armstrong very definitively says, ‘He absolutely loves his children,'” Cox recently told EW after the shocking season 2 finale. “He tests his children endlessly, he puts them through all kind of things, but he actually loves his children. So there’s an element of this that is painful, because he’s had to learn how to kill, he’s had to do that, so he knows it from his own experience and background and mysterious side of his life. To achieve what he’s achieved, he’s had to do certain things. And I understand that. As Brian Cox, I am completely unsympathetic of it, but I do understand it.”

To win the award, Cox beat out Game of Thrones‘ Kit Harington, Mr. Robot‘s Rami Malek, The Crown‘s Tobias Menzies, and Pose‘s Billy Porter.

Related content: