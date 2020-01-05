Once Upon a Time in Hollywood wins Best Picture — Comedy or Musical at Golden Globes

Image zoom Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal Media, LLC via Getty Images

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood added some serious hardware to its awards season count at the Golden Globes on Sunday night, where it took home the Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy honor.

Directed by acclaimed writer-director Quentin Tarantino, the film — which stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt as an aging actor and his stuntman-turned-driver as they encounter a star-studded cast of characters and grapple with a changing Hollywood they no longer recognize — beat out stiff competition from the likes of Dexter Fletcher’s Elton John musical biopic Rocketman, Eddie Murphy starrer Dolemite Is My Name, Taika Waititi’s anti-hate satire Jojo Rabbit, and Rian Johnson’s whodunnit Knives Out for the win.

Since 2010, the winner of the Globes’ musical or comedy category has been nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards nine times, although in only two of those instances (2011’s The Artist, and last year’s Green Book) did a film also go on to win in both categories.

The win capped off a good evening for the film, which picked up two other wins earlier in the evening. Tarantino took home the award for Best Screenplay, and Pitt won Best Supporting Actor for his role as Cliff Booth. In his touching speech, Pitt called out his costar, making a Titanic joke in the process. “I know why, he’s an all-star, he’s a gent, and I wouldn’t be here without you,” he said. “I thank you, man. Still, I would have shared the raft.”

