Where to watch all the 2020 Golden Globe nominees

This year may be coming to an end, but the awards season celebrating its best movies is just beginning. The Golden Globes kick off the annual series of star-studded ceremonies on NBC on Jan 5., which means there isn’t much time left to catch up on the nominees!

Before the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s Ricky Gervais-hosted, booze-soaked party, check out every single nominated movie and TV show by finding it on the list below. And once you’ve seen them all, keep checking back at EW for more coverage of this year’s ongoing awards race!

1917

Nominated for: Best Motion Picture, Drama; Best Director, Motion Picture — Sam Mendes; Best Original Score, Motion Picture — Thomas Newman

Available: In theaters

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Nominated for: Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture — Tom Hanks

Available: In theaters

Bombshell

Nominated for: Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama — Charlize Theron; Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture — Margot Robbie

Available: In theaters

Booksmart

Nominated for: Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy — Beanie Feldstein

Available: Hulu, Amazon, iTunes

Cats

Nominated for: Best Original Song, Motion Picture — “Beautiful Ghosts”

Available: In theaters

Dolemite Is My Name

Nominated for: Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy; Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy — Eddie Murphy

Available: Netflix

The Farewell

Nominated for: Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language; Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy — Awkwafina

Available: Amazon, iTunes

Ford v Ferrari

Nominated for: Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama — Christian Bale

Available: In theaters

Frozen 2

Nominated for: Best Motion Picture, Animated; Best Original Song, Motion Picture — “Into the Unknown”

Available: In theaters

Harriet

Nominated for: Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama — Cynthia Erivo; Best Original Song, Motion Picture — “Stand Up”

Available: In theaters

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Nominated for: Best Motion Picture, Animated

Available: Hulu, Amazon, iTunes

Hustlers

Nominated for: Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture — Jennifer Lopez

Available: Amazon, iTunes

The Irishman

Nominated for: Best Motion Picture, Drama; Best Director, Motion Picture — Martin Scorsese; Best Screenplay, Motion Picture — Steve Zaillian; Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture — Al Pacino; Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture — Joe Pesci

Available: In theaters, Netflix

Jojo Rabbit

Nominated for: Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy; Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy — Roman Griffin Davis

Available: In theaters

Joker

Nominated for: Best Motion Picture, Drama; Best Director, Motion Picture — Todd Phillips; Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama — Joaquin Phoenix; Best Original Score, Motion Picture — Hildur Guðnadóttir

Available: In theaters, Amazon, iTunes

Judy

Nominated for: Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama — Renée Zellweger

Available: Amazon, iTunes

Knives Out

Nominated for: Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy; Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy — Ana de Armas; Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy — Daniel Craig

Available: In theaters

Late Night

Nominated for: Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy — Emma Thompson

Available: Amazon Prime

Les Misérables

Nominated for: Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language

Available: In theaters Jan. 10

The Lion King

Nominated for: Best Motion Picture, Animated; Best Original Song, Motion Picture — “Spirit”

Available: Amazon, iTunes, Disney+ Jan. 28

Little Women

Nominated for: Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama — Saoirse Ronan; Best Original Score, Motion Picture — Alexandre Desplat

Available: In theaters Dec. 25

Marriage Story

Nominated for: Best Motion Picture, Drama; Best Screenplay, Motion Picture — Noah Baumbach; Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama — Scarlett Johansson; Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama — Adam Driver; Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture — Laura Dern; Best Original Score, Motion Picture — Randy Newman

Available: In theaters, Netflix

Missing Link

Nominated for: Best Motion Picture, Animated

Available: Hulu, Amazon, iTunes

Motherless Brooklyn

Nominated for: Best Original Score, Motion Picture — Daniel Pemberton

Available: In theaters, Amazon Jan. 14, iTunes Jan. 14

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Nominated for: Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy; Best Director, Motion Picture — Quentin Tarantino; Best Screenplay, Motion Picture — Quentin Tarantino; Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy — Leonardo DiCaprio; Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture — Brad Pitt

Available: Amazon, iTunes

Pain and Glory

Nominated for: Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language; Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama — Antonio Banderas

Available: In theaters

Parasite

Nominated for:Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language; Best Director, Motion Picture — Bong Joon-ho; Best Screenplay, Motion Picture — Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won

Available: In theaters

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Nominated for: Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

Available: In theaters

The Report

Nominated for: Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture — Annette Bening

Available: Amazon Prime

Richard Jewell

Nominated for: Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture — Kathy Bates

Available: In theaters

Rocketman

Nominated for: Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy; Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy — Taron Egerton; Best Original Song, Motion Picture — “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again”

Available: Amazon, iTunes

Toy Story 4

Nominated for: Best Motion Picture, Animated

Available: Amazon, iTunes

The Two Popes

Nominated for: Best Motion Picture, Drama; Best Screenplay, Motion Picture — Anthony McCarten; Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama — Jonathan Pryce; Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture — Anthony Hopkins

Available: In theaters, Netflix

Where’d You Go, Bernadette?

Nominated for: Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy — Cate Blanchett

Available: Amazon, iTunes

The Act

Nominated for: Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television — Joey King; Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television — Patricia Arquette

Available: Hulu

Barry

Nominated for: Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy; Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy — Bill Hader; Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television — Henry Winkler

Available: HBO

Big Little Lies

Nominated for: Best Television Series, Drama; Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama — Nicole Kidman; Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television — Meryl Streep

Available: HBO

Catch-22

Nominated for: Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television; Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television — Christopher Abbott

Available: Hulu

Catherine the Great

Nominated for: Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television — Helen Mirren

Available: HBO

Chernobyl

Nominated for: Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television; Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television — Jared Harris

Available: HBO

The Crown

Nominated for: Best Television Series, Drama; Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama — Tobias Menzies; Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama — Olivia Colman; Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television — Helena Bonham Carter

Available: Netflix

Dead to Me

Nominated for: Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy — Christina Applegate

Available: Netflix

Fleabag

Nominated for: Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy; Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy — Phoebe Waller-Bridge; Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television — Andrew Scott

Available: Amazon Prime

Fosse/Verdon

Nominated for: Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television; Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television — Sam Rockwell; Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television — Michelle Williams

Available: Hulu

Game of Thrones

Nominated for: Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama — Kit Harington

Available: HBO

Killing Eve

Nominated for: Best Television Series, Drama; Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama — Jodie Comer

Available: Hulu

The Kominsky Method

Nominated for: Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy; Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy — Michael Douglas; Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television — Alan Arkin

Available: Netflix

Living With Yourself

Nominated for: Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy — Paul Rudd

Available: Netflix

The Loudest Voice

Nominated for: Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television; Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television — Russell Crowe

Available: Showtime, Amazon

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Nominated for: Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy; Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy — Rachel Brosnahan

Available: Amazon Prime

The Morning Show

Nominated for: Best Television Series, Drama; Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama — Jennifer Aniston; Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama — Reese Witherspoon

Available: Apple TV+

Mr. Robot

Nominated for: Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama — Rami Malek

Available: USA, Amazon Prime

On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Nominated for: Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy — Kirsten Dunst

Available: Showtime, Amazon Prime

The Politician

Nominated for: Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy; Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy — Ben Platt

Available: Netflix

Pose

Nominated for: Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama — Billy Porter

Available: Netflix, Amazon

Ramy

Nominated for: Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy — Ramy Youssef

Available: Hulu

Russian Doll

Nominated for: Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy — Natasha Lyonne

Available: Netflix

The Spy

Nominated for: Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television — Sacha Baron Cohen

Available: Netflix

Succession

Nominated for: Best Television Series, Drama; Best Performance by an Actor in a Televison Series, Drama — Brian Cox; Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television — Kieran Culkin

Available: HBO

Unbelievable

Nominated for: Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television; Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television — Merritt Wever; Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television — Kaitlyn Dever; Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television — Toni Colette

Available: Netflix

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air live on NBC on Sunday, Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

