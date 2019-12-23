Where to watch all the 2020 Golden Globe nominees

Catch every nominated movie and TV show before the Jan. 5 awards show.
This year may be coming to an end, but the awards season celebrating its best movies is just beginning. The Golden Globes kick off the annual series of star-studded ceremonies on NBC on Jan 5., which means there isn’t much time left to catch up on the nominees!
Before the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s Ricky Gervais-hosted, booze-soaked party, check out every single nominated movie and TV show by finding it on the list below. And once you’ve seen them all, keep checking back at EW for more coverage of this year’s ongoing awards race!
Nominated for: Best Motion Picture, Drama; Best Director, Motion Picture — Sam Mendes; Best Original Score, Motion Picture — Thomas Newman
Available: In theaters
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Nominated for: Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture — Tom Hanks
Available: In theaters
Nominated for: Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama — Charlize Theron; Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture — Margot Robbie
Available: In theaters
Nominated for: Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy — Beanie Feldstein
Available: Hulu, Amazon, iTunes
Nominated for: Best Original Song, Motion Picture — “Beautiful Ghosts”
Available: In theaters
Nominated for: Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy; Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy — Eddie Murphy
Available: Netflix
Nominated for: Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language; Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy — Awkwafina
Nominated for: Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama — Christian Bale
Available: In theaters
Nominated for: Best Motion Picture, Animated; Best Original Song, Motion Picture — “Into the Unknown”
Available: In theaters
Nominated for: Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama — Cynthia Erivo; Best Original Song, Motion Picture — “Stand Up”
Available: In theaters
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Nominated for: Best Motion Picture, Animated
Available: Hulu, Amazon, iTunes
Nominated for: Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture — Jennifer Lopez
Nominated for: Best Motion Picture, Drama; Best Director, Motion Picture — Martin Scorsese; Best Screenplay, Motion Picture — Steve Zaillian; Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture — Al Pacino; Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture — Joe Pesci
Available: In theaters, Netflix
Nominated for: Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy; Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy — Roman Griffin Davis
Available: In theaters
Nominated for: Best Motion Picture, Drama; Best Director, Motion Picture — Todd Phillips; Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama — Joaquin Phoenix; Best Original Score, Motion Picture — Hildur Guðnadóttir
Available: In theaters, Amazon, iTunes
Nominated for: Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama — Renée Zellweger
Nominated for: Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy; Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy — Ana de Armas; Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy — Daniel Craig
Available: In theaters
Nominated for: Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy — Emma Thompson
Available: Amazon Prime
Les Misérables
Nominated for: Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language
Available: In theaters Jan. 10
Nominated for: Best Motion Picture, Animated; Best Original Song, Motion Picture — “Spirit”
Available: Amazon, iTunes, Disney+ Jan. 28
Nominated for: Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama — Saoirse Ronan; Best Original Score, Motion Picture — Alexandre Desplat
Available: In theaters Dec. 25
Nominated for: Best Motion Picture, Drama; Best Screenplay, Motion Picture — Noah Baumbach; Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama — Scarlett Johansson; Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama — Adam Driver; Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture — Laura Dern; Best Original Score, Motion Picture — Randy Newman
Available: In theaters, Netflix
Nominated for: Best Motion Picture, Animated
Available: Hulu, Amazon, iTunes
Nominated for: Best Original Score, Motion Picture — Daniel Pemberton
Available: In theaters, Amazon Jan. 14, iTunes Jan. 14
Nominated for: Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy; Best Director, Motion Picture — Quentin Tarantino; Best Screenplay, Motion Picture — Quentin Tarantino; Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy — Leonardo DiCaprio; Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture — Brad Pitt
Nominated for: Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language; Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama — Antonio Banderas
Available: In theaters
Nominated for:Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language; Best Director, Motion Picture — Bong Joon-ho; Best Screenplay, Motion Picture — Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won
Available: In theaters
Nominated for: Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language
Available: In theaters
Nominated for: Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture — Annette Bening
Available: Amazon Prime
Nominated for: Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture — Kathy Bates
Available: In theaters
Nominated for: Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy; Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy — Taron Egerton; Best Original Song, Motion Picture — “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again”
Nominated for: Best Motion Picture, Animated
Nominated for: Best Motion Picture, Drama; Best Screenplay, Motion Picture — Anthony McCarten; Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama — Jonathan Pryce; Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture — Anthony Hopkins
Available: In theaters, Netflix
Nominated for: Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy — Cate Blanchett
Nominated for: Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television — Joey King; Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television — Patricia Arquette
Available: Hulu
Nominated for: Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy; Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy — Bill Hader; Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television — Henry Winkler
Available: HBO
Nominated for: Best Television Series, Drama; Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama — Nicole Kidman; Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television — Meryl Streep
Available: HBO
Nominated for: Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television; Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television — Christopher Abbott
Available: Hulu
Nominated for: Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television — Helen Mirren
Available: HBO
Nominated for: Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television; Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television — Jared Harris
Available: HBO
Nominated for: Best Television Series, Drama; Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama — Tobias Menzies; Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama — Olivia Colman; Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television — Helena Bonham Carter
Available: Netflix
Nominated for: Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy — Christina Applegate
Available: Netflix
Nominated for: Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy; Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy — Phoebe Waller-Bridge; Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television — Andrew Scott
Available: Amazon Prime
Nominated for: Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television; Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television — Sam Rockwell; Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television — Michelle Williams
Available: Hulu
Nominated for: Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama — Kit Harington
Available: HBO
Nominated for: Best Television Series, Drama; Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama — Jodie Comer
Available: Hulu
Nominated for: Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy; Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy — Michael Douglas; Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television — Alan Arkin
Available: Netflix
Nominated for: Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy — Paul Rudd
Available: Netflix
Nominated for: Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television; Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television — Russell Crowe
Nominated for: Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy; Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy — Rachel Brosnahan
Available: Amazon Prime
Nominated for: Best Television Series, Drama; Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama — Jennifer Aniston; Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama — Reese Witherspoon
Available: Apple TV+
Nominated for: Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama — Rami Malek
Available: USA, Amazon Prime
On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Nominated for: Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy — Kirsten Dunst
Available: Showtime, Amazon Prime
Nominated for: Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy; Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy — Ben Platt
Available: Netflix
Nominated for: Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama — Billy Porter
Nominated for: Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy — Ramy Youssef
Available: Hulu
Nominated for: Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy — Natasha Lyonne
Available: Netflix
Nominated for: Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television — Sacha Baron Cohen
Available: Netflix
Nominated for: Best Television Series, Drama; Best Performance by an Actor in a Televison Series, Drama — Brian Cox; Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television — Kieran Culkin
Available: HBO
Nominated for: Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television; Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television — Merritt Wever; Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television — Kaitlyn Dever; Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television — Toni Colette
Available: Netflix
The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air live on NBC on Sunday, Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
