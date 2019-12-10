The Awardist podcast: Breaking down the Golden Globes nominations

The Golden Globes nominations have been unveiled, and as such, this year’s race to the Oscars has come into sharper focus.

There were inevitable surprises (Christian Bale for Ford v Ferrari, Annette Bening for The Report), snubs (no Robert De Niro or Adam Sandler?), and some outrage (no women nominated for best director or screenplay, only nine nominees of color in the acting categories?). But what does it all mean?

On this week’s edition of The Awardist podcast, EW’s Shana Naomi Krochmal and David Canfield are joined by features editor Sarah Rodman to dissect the biggest surprises, wildest snubs, who received a much-needed boost and who should be worried, and what it all means (or doesn’t) in the race to Oscar glory. Plus, we run down the Critics’ Choice Awards nominees, which were announced Sunday and often point to eventual Oscar recognition.

Also this week, we interview double Golden Globes nominee Cynthia Erivo about the physicality of playing Harriet Tubman in the biopic Harriet, the pressures of taking on the part when a movie has never before been made about her, and finding the human within the icon. And, Shana, David, and Sarah give their latest bold takes of the season.

Listen to the full discussion below, or on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Related content: