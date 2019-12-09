Golden Globes biggest TV snubs and surprises 2020

The 2020 Golden Globes nominations are out.

And as usual, there are several notable snubs, along with unexpected surprises.

Perhaps the biggest snub: HBO’s record-breaking Emmy titan Game of Thrones was left out of the best drama series category for its divisive final season. In addition, star Peter Dinklage didn’t make the supporting actor category. Both GoT and Dinklage won Emmy for these respective categories at the Emmys a few months back.

FX’s acclaimed Pose also was absent from best drama despite oddsmaker predictions.

Likewise, CBS/Pop’s Schitt’s Creek was widely expected to land a best comedy series spot — as was another Netflix title, Russian Doll.

Emmy favorite Julia Louis-Dreyfus was voted out of the lead comedy actress category for the acclaimed final season of HBO’s Veep.

Gwyneth Paltrow didn’t get goop for her performance in Netflix’s Ryan Murphy dramedy The Politician.

Many hoped Regina King would score a nomination for her first lead role in HBO’s acclaimed Watchmen, but nope.

Laura Dern was snubbed for her performance in HBO’s Big Little Lies (though her costar Meryl Streep got in).

In the best actor in a drama category, Jeremy Strong for HBO’s Succession and Kevin Bacon for Showtime’s City on a Hill were both unexpectedly omitted.

Netflix’s limited series about the Central Park Five, When They See Us, was a favorite to get into the movie/ limited series category, yet was left out. The same goes for the Breaking Bad movie, El Camino.

Mahershala Ali was left in the cold for his critically praised performance as a detective losing his memory in the third season of HBO’s True Detective.

And finally: Broadcast television. Because only shows on cable networks and streaming companies received nominations this year, while ABC, Fox, NBC and CBS were all totally snubbed.

But you know the rule: The more snubs, the more surprises, and there were several of those as well.

For instance: Ramy Youssef got nominated for best comedy actor for his Hulu comedy Ramy.

Kit Harington broke into a competitive best actor category to give GoT its only nomination.

Reese Witherspoon’s dueling roles in Big Little Lies and The Morning Show were expected to bump her out of getting a nom but she still landed one for the Apple series.

In movie/limited series, few expected Showtime’s Fox News chronicle The Loudest Voice or Hulu’s Catch-22 adaptation to get nominations, but both pulled it off.

Likewise, Rami Malek was predicted to get overlooked for the final season of USA’s Mr. Robot, but he was nominated.

Christina Applegate wasn’t on oddsmakers’ lists for Netflix’s Dead to Me, but she still got in.

Got strong thoughts? Just remember the Hollywood Foreign Press Association literally consists of only about 90 voting critics, so this isn’t exactly a perfectly definitive process.

The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards airs Sunday, Jan. 5 on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.

Ricky Gervais is returning as host for the fifth and, as he joked, “very last time.”

Related content: