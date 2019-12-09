Many stars are waking up to some exciting news this morning.

Golden Globes nominations were announced live early Monday on the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s Facebook page and the TODAY Show. Actors Tim Allen, Susan Kelechi Watson, and Dakota Fanning together read off the names of nominees for big film and TV projects like The Irishman, Joker, and Succession.

Check out the nominees’ reactions below — we’ll be updating as the day goes on — and see the full list of nominations here.

Big Little Lies (Best Television Series – Drama)

Nicole Kidman (Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama)

“Headed to the set of The Prom for the first day of shooting. About to see Meryl and can’t wait to give her a big hug! Thanks to the HFPA for everything you have done for Big Little Lies season 2 and its subject matter. It means the world to all of us.”

Bruna Papandrea (Executive Producer)

“Many thanks to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for recognizing BIG LITTLE LIES, Nicole Kidman, and Meryl Streep! I am so proud of our entire team and the response to our show with this tremendous group of women at the center. This could not be possible without the help of HBO for always supporting a bold vision – one that started with the amazing Liane Moriarty and David E. Kelley.”

Catch-22 (Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television)

Christopher Abbott (Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television)

“What a way to start a rainy Monday. Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for my first Golden Globe nomination! It’s surreal to be recognized amongst such an esteemed group actors. Also thrilled for the series’ nomination! None of this is possible without George Clooney, Grant Heslov, Luke Davies, Ellen Kuras, David Michôd, Richard Brown, the late Steve Golin, and the rest of our incredible cast and crew. And a special shout out to Italy for hosting us during the production. Thank you!”

Chernobyl (Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television)

Craig Mazin (Creator)

“Our entire Chernobyl team is so honored by our Golden Globe nominations. Ours is an international story told by an international cast and crew, so being acknowledged this way by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is particularly meaningful.”

Dolemite Is My Name (Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy)

Eddie Murphy (Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy)

“I am humbled and honored that the Hollywood Foreign Press has chosen to recognize Dolemite Is My Name and my performance in the film. This film was sixteen years in the making, and was a true labor of love for everyone involved in its’ creation. I am beyond grateful that both audiences and critics have embraced it so enthusiastically, and I mean it from the bottom of my heart when I say that everyone who worked on the film shares in these nominations.”

Craig Brewer (Director)

“Many thanks to the HFPA for nominating Dolemite Is My Name this morning. This honor is a testament to the amazing actor that is Eddie Murphy, an incredible cast and a creative team that fought with endless passion to bring Rudy Ray Moore’s story to the screen and to highlight his everlasting contribution to the entertainment industry. I’m sure Rudy would be beyond thrilled to know he made it to the Golden Globes!”

Frozen 2 (Best Motion Picture – Animated)

Jennifer Lee, Chris Buck, and Peter Del Vecho (Directors and Producer)

“On behalf of everyone who went ‘into the unknown’ and poured their whole hearts into creating Frozen 2, from our artists, our cast, and our incredible music team, we thank the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. It means so much to see Anna and Elsa, and this story of love conquering fear in a time of change, embraced.”

Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Best Original Song – Motion Picture)

“We’d like to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for recognizing ‘Into the Unknown,’ which we hope inspires listeners to step beyond their fears and take a risk in pursuit of their dreams. Collaborating with Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck once again on Frozen 2 has been the continuation of a dream come true for us, and we are grateful to the entire team at Disney Animation for bringing such incredible life to this song on screen.”

Thank you @HFPA for recognizing “Into the Unknown,” which we hope inspires people to take a risk in pursuit of their dreams. Collaborating w Jenn & Chris on F2 has been a dream and we are grateful to the entire team @WDAS for bringing such incredible life to this song on screen. — Kristen Anderson-Lopez (@Lyrikris10) December 9, 2019

Jojo Rabbit (Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy)

Taika Waititi (Director/Writer/Star)

“There are only two things I let interrupt my beauty sleep: fire alarms and the Golden Globes nominations. Thank you HFPA for acknowledging that comedy can be a powerful tool against hate and supporting JOJO RABBIT. Congrats to everyone who worked on the film and especially to our Jojo, Roman Griffin Davis, for his well-deserved nomination.”

Roman Griffin Davis (Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy)

“Thank you very much to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for my Golden Globe nomination. I am amazed and so grateful. Playing Jojo Rabbit was the most important experience in my life. Taika’s story about a little boy who was influenced by hate during WW2 but found the ability to love and accept all others was a responsibility I could not have achieved without the talents and support of Taika, Carthew, Rachel and my fellow cast and crew. I see this nomination as a gift to everyone involved in the film. And thank you to Fox Searchlight, for the opportunity to have missed so much school.”

Joker (Best Motion Picture – Drama)

Todd Phillips (Best Director – Motion Picture)

“My sincere thanks to the HFPA for their significant recognition of Joker. We set out to make a small film about some big issues—and it’s been incredibly gratifying to see how the movie and Joaquin’s brilliant performance are resonating with so many. I congratulate our wonderful composer, Hildur, and my fellow producers Emma Tillinger Koskoff and Bradley Cooper, who worked tirelessly with our amazing crew to bring this film to the screen. I also congratulate my fellow nominees and am so proud to be in their company.”

Joaquin Phoenix (Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama)

“Thanks so much to the HFPA for all of their support for Joker.”

Hildur Guðnadóttir (Best Original Score Motion Picture)

“My deepest gratitude to the Hollywood Foreign Press for the great honor bestowed on me with this Golden Globe nomination! It is wonderful to be recognized by this esteemed group of international journalists, some of whom I had the pleasure to meet in LA, and to feel such strong ties between Europe and Hollywood. Congratulations to Todd and Joaquin on their Golden Globe nominations for their incredible work, I feel truly blessed to be part of this team. Helping find the internal voice of Arthur Fleck was an artistic dream. This is a year for outstanding and innovative music and I celebrate with all Best Score nominees and am happy for their nomination as I am for mine.”

Knives Out (Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy)

Rian Johnson (Director/Writer)

“Our heads are spinning! On behalf of the KNIVES OUT team, huge heartfelt thank you to the HFPA for this recognition and congrats to our amazing Daniel and Ana!”

Daniel Craig (Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy)

“Thank you to the HFPA. What an honour. Congratulations to Ana and to Rian and all of the beautiful Knives Out cast and crew.”

Ana De Armas (Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy)

ENGLISH: “I am so overwhelmed and excited to receive my first Golden Globe nomination that I can hardly believe it is true. I am very grateful to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for their support and appreciation of Knives Out. Congratulations to Daniel & Rian and the entire cast and crew on the nomination. This role was an absolute dream for me and to be a part of such an enormously talented ensemble is a chance of a lifetime. I will treasure this moment.”

SPANISH: “Estoy tan emocionada y feliz por mi primera nominación a los Globos de Oro que todavía cuesta creer que sea cierto. Muy agradecida a HFPA por el apoyo y amor hacia Knives Out. Enhorabuena a Daniel Craig y Rian Johnson por sus merecidas nominaciones, y también al resto del reparto. Este personaje fue un regalo increíble y formar parte de un elenco tan brillante fue un sueño y una oportunidad única! Siempre recordaré este momento!”

Give me a minute guys, I’m still speechless! This is INSANE!!!!! 🤯 aaaaaahhhhhh!!!!!! — Ana de Armas (@Ana_d_Armas) December 9, 2019

Marriage Story (Best Motion Picture – Drama)

Scarlett Johansson (Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama)

“Making Marriage Story with Noah Baumbach and our incredible cast was one of the highlights of my career. This morning’s nomination by the HFPA is a beautiful way to celebrate the work we did together.”

Missing Link (Best Motion Picture – Animated)

Chris Butler, Arianne Sutner, and Travis Knight (Writer/Director and Producers)

“Everyone at LAIKA is absolutely thrilled to have received a ‘Best Motion Picture – Animated’ Golden Globe nomination for Missing Link.

It takes more than a ‘village’ to create a LAIKA movie, it takes a ‘legion’ of talented artists and technologists to bring our original films to audiences around the world.

At its core, Missing Link is about finding out who you are in this world and where you fit in…for the LAIKA team that means always evolving the stop motion animated art form to tell unique stories with bold and memorable characters.

A most sincere thanks to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for this acknowledgment.”

Pain and Glory (Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language)

Antonio Banderas (Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama)

“Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for my nomination for best actor. My longtime partnership with Pedro is something I greatly value. I am proud of the work accomplished in PAIN AND GLORY, and appreciate the HFPA acknowledging not only my performance, but the film as a whole. Also, thank you to Sony Pictures Classics for their continued support of the film.”

Pedro Almodóvar (Director/Writer)

“Many thanks to the HFPA for this nomination. Although I’ve been nominated before, it always feels as special and important as the first time. I am also very happy to share the nomination with Antonio, who’s the soul of Pain and Glory.”

Parasite (Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language)

Bong Joon-Ho (Best Director – Motion Picture; Best Screenplay – Motion Picture)

“My WhatsApp is very busy today with the news about Parasite! I am so honored by the three nominations and thank the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for recognizing our film. This couldn’t be possible without the excellent work by and wonderful collaboration with my actors, department heads and crew.”

Rocketman (Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy)

Taron Egerton (Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy)

“Thank you to all the members of the HFPA! The chance to share Elton’s story in this way has been the opportunity of a lifetime. I am humbled by this recognition and immensely proud of the entire filmmaking team that helped bring Rocketman to life.”

Elton John and David Furnish (Best Original Song – Motion Picture; Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy)

“We are thrilled to bits that Rocketman has been nominated for 3 Golden Globe Awards. We are grateful to have worked alongside so many talented artists and craftspeople to bring Elton’s extraordinary life story to the big screen. It means the world to us to have their talents recognized and honored by the Hollywood Foreign Press. We are ecstatic that Taron Egerton has been nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical. He completely immersed himself in Elton’s life and delivered a magnificently powerful performance in both acting and song.“

Bernie Taupin (Best Original Song – Motion Picture)

“Obviously a big thank you to the HFPA for recognizing our song. It’s always a thrill to be part of the Golden Globes but this year is extra special given that the song is a confirmation of Elton’s survival and attached to a movie detailing our enduring relationship.”

Dexter Fletcher (Director)

“Telling Elton’s inspiring story through his music and songs has been both a pure joy and an honor. I’m so proud of this creative team and to say that we’re all elated to be recognized by the HFPA at this year’s Golden Globes is a massive understatement. Our wild ride continues…”

The Crown (Best Television Series – Drama)

Helena Bonham Carter (Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television)

“I’m thrilled at the news of the nomination this morning in particular because I tried really hard! I wanted to do full justice to the complexities of this woman. I don’t think life was very easy for her, but it’s certainly fun to pretend to be her!”

Peter Morgan (Creator)

“Beyond thrilled – for the show of course, but in particular for our new cast. We all knew how hard it would be to follow the previous gang – but they have done that and more. We could not be happier with the audience response around the world and thank the HFPA for this acknowledgement.”

The Irishman (Best Motion Picture – Drama)

Martin Scorsese (Best Director – Motion Picture)

“It means so much to all of us—to me, Bob, Joe, Al, and the whole team—to be recognized with these nominations from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for our work on The Irishman.”

The Farewell (Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language)

Awkwafina (Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy)

“Just woke up to this exciting news and am incredibly honored. I am beyond grateful to the HFPA, and to be grouped with such insanely talented actresses. I grew up watching the Golden Globes every year, cheering for my favorite films and actors…it is surreal that I now get to go! Wait, I do get to go right?”

The Kominsky Method (Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy)

Michael Douglas (Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy)

“What a great day. Thank you HFPA for the nomination and for making my Dad proud on his 103 birthday.”

Alan Arkin (Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television)

“Good news! This must mean I’m still alive.”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy)

Rachel Brosnahan (Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy)

“Massive thank you to the HFPA for their unwavering support of our Maisel family. Our gang of weirdos continues to inspire me every day with their talents, hard work and their hearts and I’m thrilled to be invited back to the party alongside them.”

The Morning Show (Best Television Series – Drama)

Jennifer Aniston (Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama)

“I have never loved a Monday morning more! How exciting to wake up to this news and I am so honored to be included with my incredible partner Reese, and all the other extraordinary actresses in our category. Thank you to the HFPA for recognizing our show and all the passion we put into making it. From everyone at Apple TV+, the producers, directors, everyone both in front and behind the camera, we put our heart and soul into The Morning Show and I/we are so grateful that you recognized us with these nominations.”

Reese Witherspoon (Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama)

“When I’m awakened by shaking and my husband’s much too loud and excited voice at 5 AM, it must be a good day! I’ve been blessed to work with talented actors and creative teams throughout my career, but this year really takes the cake because I had the honor of working with two amazing groups of people on both Big Little Lies and The Morning Show! I can’t say enough about each actor, writer, producer creator and member of the hardworking crews that brought these stories to life. Acting is my first love and it was always my dream when I began producing and started Hello Sunshine that we would create smart and compelling stories with strong female voices at the center, but to have people actually enjoy the work we do is truly all I could have hoped for! I’m grateful to the HFPA and to my partners HBO and Apple, David E. Kelly and Kerry Ehrin, Nicole, Laura, Shailene, Zoe, Meryl, Jen, Steve, Billy, Mark, Gugu, Karen, and everyone who had a hand in bringing Big Little Lies and The Morning Show to life!”

Kerry Ehrin (Executive Producer/Showrunner)

“I’m incredibly proud that the show was nominated, and it’s so rewarding to see the hard work and talent of Reese and Jen recognized. Mimi, Michael and I could not be more delighted and grateful to the HFPA for this honor, and to Apple for all their support.”

Mimi Leder (Executive Producer/Director)

“What a beautiful morning for The Morning Show! Feeling grateful to be able to bring this story to light alongside a most brilliant group of artists – our cast and crew who worked passionately from their hearts and souls to continue the conversation of power, greed, and toxicity in the workplace. It is an important time, and a privilege, to be able to tell stories and create art that reflects the times we are living in. Thank you HFPA for this incredible honor and for also recognizing Jennifer and Reese. Working with them is a dream come true. Kerry, Michael and I are blown away!”

Michael Ellenberg (Executive Producer)

“I am so grateful to the members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for recognizing The Morning Show and Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon’s outstanding performances. A huge thank you to Apple TV+ for their incredible partnership and the remarkable cast and crew, who I’m honored to share this nomination with.”

The Politician (Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy)

Ben Platt (Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy)

“I am beyond excited and honored to be nominated for my first ever Golden Globe along with our series! Everyone in our Politician family has worked so hard on our show and done so with such love, so I’m very grateful that the HFPA has recognized us and I’m proud of my extraordinary ensemble. Congratulations to all the other very deserving nominees (especially my best friend Beanie Feldstein)!!”

The Two Popes (Best Motion Picture – Drama)

Jonathan Pryce (Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama)

“I am thrilled that my work has been recognised for this extraordinary film from our director Fernando Meirelles, and I thank the HFPA for the honour they have done our film and everyone involved in the making of it. Congratulations to all of the nominees especially my fellow pope Anthony Hopkins.”

Anthony Hopkins (Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture)

“I am so grateful to the HFPA for their acknowledgment of this film and my part in it. I also want to thank Fernando, Anthony and the entire creative team involved with making this timely movie. Finally, I want to specially thank Jonathan who was a perfect partner in bringing this story to life.”

Anthony McCarten (Best Screenplay – Motion Picture)

“Delighted and grateful to the HFPA for this recognition, which I accept on behalf of the entire Two Popes team. That a story of two people talking about faith and common ground should receive this honour fills me with tremendous optimism and pride.”

Fernando Mereilles (Director)

“It is a complete honor to be recognized by the Hollywood Foreign Press. My thanks go to my really incredible team – which starts with Dan Lin and Jonathan Erich for creating the project, Tracey Seaward, my heads of department, and of course the two Popes playing so brilliantly by Jonathan Pryce and Sir Antony Hopkins. This is a film that embraces inclusion, humanity and common purpose, which are things, I believe, we need now in the world. My most humble thanks.”

Toy Story 4 (Best Motion Picture – Animated)

Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen, and Jonas Rivera (Director and Producers)

“What an incredible honor to be recognized today with a Golden Globe nomination; it’s really a reflection of the hard work of the entire Pixar crew. Over the years, we’ve all been on quite a journey with Woody and the toys, and in many ways, their journey has been like our own. Our hope was to explore the complex emotions around letting go and second chances in life, through the eyes of characters we’ve come to know and love. Receiving a nomination today hopefully means that our story has resonated with audiences, and that really is the biggest reward we could ask for. A huge thank you to the HFPA for the recognition.”

Unbelievable (Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television)

Susannah Grant (Creator)

“This is thrilling, especially given Unbelievable’s challenging subject matter. To see all the hard work of our whole team honored by the HFPA in this way is really exciting. It’s equally thrilling to see Toni, Merritt and Kaitlyn to all be individually recognized for their remarkable performances. They’re a dream team of actors who each brought so much to Unbelievable, and are all fully deserving of this great honor.”

Kaitlyn Dever (Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television)

1917 (Best Motion Picture – Drama)

Thomas Newman (Best Original Score Motion Picture)

“I’m so grateful to the Hollywood Foreign Press for recognizing my work in 1917. It was a particularly rewarding experience for many reasons, not least of which was the opportunity to address the hardships and casualties of The Great War through the prism of music, hopefully with little personal comment. And it was quite challenging to provide expressive accompaniment to the raw feelings of a movie playing out in real time. I wanted to do this respectfully. Equally, it has been my unique pleasure to have had another chance to write music for a film written and directed by Sam Mendes. I have enjoyed our creative partnership for over twenty years now. It has brought me such joy!”

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Tom Hanks (Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture)

“Thank you to the HFPA. I am happy to be in such an accomplished group of actors.”

Booksmart

Beanie Feldstein (Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy)

“What a ridiculously surreal, special morning. Thank you to the HFPA for this beautiful nomination amongst the most extraordinary women. And to get to be there with my partner on this journey – Kaitlyn Dever, my life partner – Ben Platt, and my Lady Bird – Saoirse Ronan, is too much for my heart.”

Catherine The Great

Helen Mirren (Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television)

“I’m absolutely thrilled. I’m sure Catherine herself would have been thrilled. I hope it encourages more women in life to seek positions of power.”

Cats

Taylor Swift (Best Original Song – Motion Picture)

Dead to Me

Christina Applegate (Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy)

Holy moly! Thank you hollywood foreign press! I’m so humbled! What a way to wake up!!! — christina applegate (@1capplegate) December 9, 2019

Harriet

Cynthia Erivo (Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama; Best Original Song – Motion Picture)

“Bringing Harriet Tubman to life for the first time on the big screen has meant the world to me, and to do so with an incredibly talented and diverse group of filmmakers has been an absolute honor. To be nominated for both my performance and the song I had the privilege to co-write for the film is a testament to Harriet’s enduring legacy and a celebration of her incredible story, which is long overdue. I am grateful to the HFPA for this recognition and feel truly blessed and humbled to be included on a list of such incredible artists. To say that this is overwhelming and a dream come true is putting it lightly. I’m excited to attend my first Golden Globe awards, and to share the night with friends and people I love is icing on the cake. This is beyond my wildest dreams.”

Hustlers

Jennifer Lopez (Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture)

“I could not be more proud to be recognized by the HFPA! Ramona was a complicated character and it was an honor and challenge to bring her to life. Hustlers was a labor of love, sweat and perseverance that was written, directed, produced, edited and starred a group of badass women. I am proud and honored to represent them and this film.”

Could not be prouder to be recognized by the HFPA. Hustlers was a labor of love, sweat and perseverance written, directed, produced, edited and starring a group of bad-ass women. I am proud and honored to represent them and this film!!!! ♥️ #HustlersMovie #ramona pic.twitter.com/PapHE5PDps — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) December 9, 2019

Late Night

Emma Thompson (Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy)

“I am thrilled beyond measure to have been nominated for one of my favourite roles ever – I owe so much to Nisha Ganatra and EVERYTHING to the one and only Mindy Kaling!”

Little Women

Saoirse Ronan (Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama)

“Getting to play Jo March, one of the most inspiring characters in literature, still today, has been an honor. I am eternally grateful to Greta Gerwig for her guidance and partnership, and for her fierce perseverance that brought this incredible cast together and created an environment for us to become a real family and tell this very special story. My performance in this film belongs to Greta as much as it does myself and I share this recognition completely with her.”

Alexandre Desplat (Best Original Score Motion Picture)

“I am very grateful to the HFPA to have nominated my score for Little Women.

Greta Gerwig is a visionary and a wonderful artist and I am proud that she and Amy Pascal invited me to be part of their team.

This music was recorded thanks to Solrey’s musical taste and expertise with the best NYC musicians and I share this moment with them all.”

Living With Yourself

Paul Rudd (Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy)

“What an honor to be nominated for a Golden Globe and I’m grateful to the HFPA. I’m humbled to be included in a group that’s so talented and respected.”

Motherless Brooklyn

Daniel Pemberton (Best Original Score Motion Picture)

“I got my parents to watch the film with me for the first time yesterday and my dad told me it was one of his favourite things I’ve ever done so it is doubly ace to get two wonderful tricky-to-get accolades in less than 24 hours – my dad AND the HFPA. I cannot say enough how much this wouldn’t ever have existed without Edward Norton, whose passion, enthusiasm and vision really helped push me into creating a score that I’m incredibly proud of. I loved working with him and am thrilled to both have that work recognised by the HFPA and to be nominated for a Golden Globe alongside such an inspiring collection of fellow composers.”

Pose

Billy Porter (Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama)

“Everybody has a story. Stories create empathy. Empathy creates a pathway to the respect of our collective humanity. Thank you Hollywood Foreign Press Association for seeing POSE and helping to illuminate and share our stories with the world. The Category is…LOVE!”

Ramy

Ramy Youssef (Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy)

“I’m honored for our show to be recognized but mostly I’m just trying to keep up with Mahershala so he can stop taunting me with his Oscars on set.”

Richard Jewell

Kathy Bates (Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture)

“Thank you HFPA for the recognition, I am so proud of this film and it was an honor to work with Mr. Eastwood on telling this important story along with the incredible Paul, Sam, Olivia, Jon, Nina, Ian and Niko. I hope our film brings justice and peace to Richard and Bobi Jewell in telling their truth and honoring his heroism.”

Russian Doll

Natasha Lyonne (Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy)

“Thank you Hollywood Foreign Press for this incredible honor. I put my heart and soul into Nadia Vulvokov and share this recognition with everyone who worked tirelessly on Russian Doll. Thank you to Amy and Leslye for helping me craft with such detail and to Netflix and NBC Universal for your support. This nomination is very affirming on a creative level and means the world to me. Currently hard at work in the writers’ room on our second season where I’ll be spending most of the day plotting how to get Joe Pesci’s autograph at the ceremony. Thank you!”

The Report

Annette Bening (Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture)

“I feel very fortunate to be part of the team that made THE REPORT. I appreciate that the HFPA has included me in this list of fine actresses.”

The Spy

Sacha Baron Cohen (Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television)

A heartfelt thank you to the members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for this honour. I have long wanted to move away from comedy and do something uncommercial, not reliant on jokes, that few people would see – which I achieved with the The Brothers Grimsby. — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) December 9, 2019

I’d also like to express my thanks to the brilliant team at Netflix and to our visionary writer/director Gidi Raff. — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) December 9, 2019

The 77th Annual Golden Globes Awards will air live NBC on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

