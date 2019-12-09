Image zoom Netflix; Claire Folger/Lionsgate; Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros.

Ah, December: a season marked by winter weather, a seemingly never-ending loop of holiday music, and the Golden Globe nominations.

This year’s noms were announced early Monday morning, with 10 films scoring a nod for Best Motion Picture. The Globes are one of the few award shows to split their best picture lineup into two separate categories — drama and musical/comedy — and the result is a diverse list of both established award favorites (Marriage Story, Irishman, etc.) and a few curveballs (there was a lot of love for The Two Popes this year).

It remains to be seen which of these films will take home the hardware on Jan. 5, but in the meantime, the nominations are a good indicator of which films have the most buzz this awards season — and which might ultimately take home an Oscar. Earning a Golden Globe nomination isn’t necessarily a lock for an Oscar nod, since there are 10 nominees across the two categories and the Oscars traditionally nominate eight or nine films. But there is a good chance our future Oscar Best Picture winner is on this list: Over the last decade, a Golden Globe Best Picture nominee has gone on to win the Oscar 10 out of 10 times.

Watch the trailers for this year’s best picture nominees below, and be sure to check out the full list of 2019 Golden Globe nominations.

Best Motion Picture – Drama



1917

The Irishman

Joker

Marriage Story

The Two Popes

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy



Dolemite Is My Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Rocketman

Related content: