Welcome to the true beginning of awards season!

Many organizations have already started handing out hardware, but this marks what feels like the official kickoff with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announcing the 2020 Golden Globe nominations.

Among the big winners on Monday morning were Marriage Story with six nominations and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and The Irishman with five, while on the TV side, Chernobyl, The Crown, and Unbelievable (Elizabeth Warren rejoices!) each had four nominations. Powered by Marriage Story, Irishman, The Crown, and Unbelievable, Netflix led the way in film and TV, scoring a total of 17 nominations in both.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air live on NBC coast to coast on Sunday, Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. ET and will be hosted by Ricky Gervais, who is back for a fifth — and what he claims is a “very last” — round of insults.

It was previously announced that Tom Hanks will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award and Ellen DeGeneres the Carol Burnett Award at the Globes ceremony.

See the full list of nominees below, and check here for our snubs and surprises picks.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

The Irishman

Joker

The Two Popes

Marriage Story

1917

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Knives Out

Dolemite Is My Name

Jojo Rabbit

Rocketman

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

The Farewell

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Les Misérables

Best Director – Motion Picture

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Todd Phillips, Joker

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won, Parasite

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Awkwafina, The Farewell

Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart

Ana de Armas, Knives Out

Emma Thompson, Late Night

Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette?

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

Daniel Craig, Knives Out

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Annette Bening, The Report

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Frozen 2

Toy Story 4

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Missing Link

The Lion King

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Thomas Newman, 1917

Hildur Guonadottir, Joker

Randy Newman, Marriage Story

Alexandre Desplat, Little Women

Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Rocketman

“Spirit,” The Lion King

“Into the Unknown,” Frozen 2

“Stand Up,” Harriet

“Beautiful Ghosts,” Cats

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Barry

The Politician

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Television Series – Drama

The Crown

The Morning Show

Succession

Big Little Lies

Killing Eve

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Ben Platt, The Politician

Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Loudest Voice

Chernobyl

Unbelievable

Fosse/Verdon

Catch-22

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Merritt Weaver, Unbelievable

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Toni Colette, Unbelievable

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Henry Winkler, Barry

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl

