How to watch the 2020 Golden Globes nominations

Awards season is officially in full swing.

A slew of smaller voting bodies such as the National Board of Review, The American Film Institute, and a number of critics groups announced their picks for the year earlier this week, but the first major televised awards show is now entering the fray: the Golden Globes.

The Globes, which are voted on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, are set to announce their picks for the best in television and film on Monday.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s Golden Globes nominations announcement.

When are the Golden Globes nominations?

The nominees will be announced live from Los Angeles on Monday, Dec. 9 at 5 a.m. PT/8 a.m. ET.

How can I watch?

The nominations will stream right here on EW (above!) and on the Globes’ website and Facebook page. Also, be sure to follow along at EW.com for all the up-to-date coverage.

Who is presenting the nominations?

Tim Allen, Dakota Fanning, and Susan Kelechi Watson will present the nominees alongside HFPA president Lorenzo Soria and Barry Adelman, executive producer and executive VP of television at Dick Clark Productions. This year’s Golden Globes ambassadors, Dylan and Paris Brosnan, sons of Pierce Brosnan, will also be present. Last year, Terry Crews, Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann, and Christian Slater all helped announce the nominees.

When are the actual Golden Globes?

The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards will be televised live on NBC on Sunday, Jan. 5 from 5-8 p.m. PT/8-11 p.m. ET from The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

Who’s hosting?

Ricky Gervais. The comedian, who is a three-time Golden Globe winner himself, previously hosted the awards in 2010, 2011, 2012, and returned for a fourth time in 2016.

Is anything new this year?

Tom Hanks will be the next recipient of the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award, which recognizes a lifetime of achievement in film. The actor joins the likes of Jeff Bridges, Oprah Winfrey, Morgan Freeman, Meryl Streep, Jodie Foster, Barbra Streisand, Sidney Poitier, and Lucille Ball, who have all previously received the honor. On the TV side, Ellen DeGeneres is set to receive the Carol Burnett Award, which honors lifetime achievement in television.

