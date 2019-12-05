Tim Allen, Dakota Fanning, and Susan Kelechi Watson to announce 2020 Golden Globe nominations

Image zoom Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; Sean Zanni/Getty Images; Paras Griffin/Getty Images

When the 2020 Golden Globes nominations are announced bright and early on Dec. 9, viewers can expect to see some familiar faces on stage.

Tim Allen, Dakota Fanning, and Susan Kelechi Watson have all been tapped as presenters of this year’s nominees. The actors will be joined by 2019’s Golden Globes ambassadors, Dylan and Paris Brosnan, sons of Pierce Brosnan, as well as HFPA President Lorenzo Soria and Barry Adelman, Executive Producer and Executive VP of Television at Dick Clark Productions. Last year, Terry Crews, Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann, and Christian Slater all helped announce the nominees.

Nominations for this year’s Golden Globes, which celebrate the year’s best in film and television, will be announced Monday, Dec. 9 at 5 a.m. PT/8 a.m. ET. The nominations will stream right here on EW, and on the Golden Globes’ website and Facebook page.

Along with the soon-to-be-announced nominees, Tom Hanks and Ellen DeGeneres will be honored at this year’s awards ceremony, with Hanks receiving the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award, and DeGeneres receiving the Carol Burnett Award.

The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards will be televised live on NBC on Sunday, Jan. 5 from 5-8 p.m. PT/8-11 p.m. ET from The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

