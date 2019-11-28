Watch Ricky Gervais in the first promos for 2020 Golden Globes

Ricky Gervais wants to wish America a happy holiday season ahead of his return to host the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards. And he even has a present for everyone.

“Happy holidays, America. I’m Ricky Gervais, and I’m hosting the Golden Globe Awards,” he says in the first of two new promos for the hosting gig, which you can view above. “So, there’s your early gift. Is it just what you wanted? No. It’s not, is it?” The promos were revealed during the NBC telecast of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday.

The comedian, who is a three-time Golden Globe winner himself, previously hosted the awards in 2010, 2011, and 2012, and returned for a fourth time in 2016.

In first announcing Gervais’ return as host, Paul Telegdy, chairman of NBC Entertainment said, “It is sure to make for an unexpected evening. We can’t wait to see what he has up his sleeve.” NBC leaned into that messaging in the second promo, below, in which a voice-over warns, “As usual, we have no idea what he’s going to do.”

The three-hour Globes telecast will air live on NBC coast-to-coast Sunday, Jan. 5, at 8 p.m. ET/ p.m. PT from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif.

