Ricky Gervais will host the Golden Globes for the fifth and 'very last' time

The sharpest tongue in Hollywood is back.

Ricky Gervais is set to host the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, marking the comedian’s record-breaking fifth time fronting the ceremony. NBC will broadcast the show live on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at 8 p.m. ET/PT from Beverly Hills, Calif.

“Once again, they’ve made me an offer I can’t refuse. But this is the very last time I’m doing this, which could make for a fun evening,” Gervais said in a statement.

“There is always a palpable electricity in the room when Ricky takes the Globes stage. His return as master of ceremonies at the Golden Globes is much anticipated,” said Paul Telegdy, Chairman, NBC Entertainment. “It is sure to make for an unexpected evening. We can’t wait to see what he has up his sleeve.”

“When Ricky Gervais is at the helm of the Golden Globes Awards, we can always expect the unexpected,” said President of the HFPA Lorenzo Soria. “We’re excited to see it all unfold on Jan. 5!”

The British comic first hosted 2010-12, and then again in 2016. Many have hailed Gervais as the best ever Globes emcee, celebrating his refreshing no-holds-barred jabs at everything from Helen Mirren to Mel Gibson to the show itself.

The announcement comes at a time when other awards ceremonies are going hostless, and it seems the HFPA is relying on Gervais’ past success at the helm to bolster viewership — this past Globes, hosted by Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh, scored the lowest rating for the show in three years.

Gervais told People in 2017 that he’d be excited to have another go at hosting the Globes.

“At the moment, there’s something in the news every day that makes me go, ‘I wish I was doing the Globes tonight,'” he said. “It would be too easy. Oh my God, how easy would it be? Bullseye.”

Gervais, who created the original The Office, currently stars in Netflix’s After Life, which he created, directs, and produces. The second season will debut in 2020. His upcoming comedy special, SuperNature, will also be released on Netflix.

