Tom Hanks to receive Cecil B. DeMille Award at Golden Globes

Tom Hanks will be the next recipient of the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award.

On Tuesday, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) announced that the eight-time Golden Globe winner and 15-time nominee will be presented with the accolade at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony in January.

The 63-year-old actor is no stranger to having awards bestowed upon him. In addition to his eight Golden Globes which recognized his work in Big, Philadelphia, and Forrest Gump, among others, Hanks also won back-to-back Best Actor Oscars for Philadelphia and Forrest Gump as well as being awarded for his directing skills at the Emmys for projects like HBO’s 2001 miniseries Band of Brothers.

Image zoom Christopher Polk/Getty Images

“The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is proud to bestow the 2020 Cecil B. DeMille Award to Tom Hanks,” said HFPA President Lorenzo Soria in a statement. “For more than three decades, he’s captivated audiences with rich and playful characters that we’ve grown to love and admire. As compelling as he is on the silver screen, he’s equally so behind the camera as a writer, producer and director.”

Hanks joins that likes of Jeff Bridges, Oprah Winfrey, Morgan Freeman, Meryl Streep, Jodie Foster, Barbra Streisand, Sidney Poitier, and Lucille Ball, who have all previously received the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

Next up, Hanks will star as Mister Rogers in the film A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, which opens in theaters Nov. 22.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards air live Sunday, Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

