Mahershala Ali says Bill Murray poured vodka on his head at the Golden Globes

Having won his first Golden Globe Award for his performance in Peter Farrelly’s historical biopic Green Book, Mahershala Ali had much to be proud of at Sunday night’s ceremony. But the 44-year-old actor doesn’t drink, so a champagne toast wasn’t exactly in the cards for a post-victory celebration— but an accidental splash of vodka over his head from Bill Murray was.

“So, Bill was toasting us and I don’t drink,” Ali explained during his appearance on Tuesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, noting that the Lost In Translation actor was honoring the film’s cast and producers — including Viggo Mortenesen and Octavia Spencer, who were being interviewed backstage by The Hollywood Reporter at the time — for taking the Golden Globe for Best Comedy or Musical. “Bill toasted his glass on Viggo’s head…. and toasted on my head, and vodka spills all over my face and is running down and into my eyes and in my mouth!”

Ali added that he ended up “doing the whole interview with an eye closed” because of it.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock; Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

“It felt like hot acid just rolling down my face,” he said as footage of the moment played onscreen behind him on the Ellen set. “But, hey, it’s Bill Murray, so…”

Green Book, starring Mortensen as Tony Vallelonga, a chauffeur and bodyguard who escorts jazz pianist Don Shirley (Ali) through the Deep South in the 1960s, is now playing in theaters. Watch a portion of Ali’s Ellen appearance above, and click here for EW’s guide to what you didn’t see on TV at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards.

Related content: