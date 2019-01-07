Idris Elba pokes fun at Bond rumors in selfie with Daniel Craig at Golden Globes

Idris Elba had a good night at the Golden Globes. Dressed in an emerald tuxedo, the Luther actor got to present awards alongside surprise attendee (and future Cats costar) Taylor Swift, and his daughter Isan was this year’s Golden Globe Ambassador. But Elba’s best moment may have come off-stage, in a hilarious selfie with Daniel Craig.

Rumors about Elba taking over the role of James Bond from Craig have swirled for years now. Though the actor has fun teasing fans about them from time to time, he’s also said that it will probably never happen. Back in August, when Good Morning Britain asked if he really would be the next Bond, Elba flatly replied “no.”

For now, Craig is still the only Bond in town. He’s set to reprise the role for the fifth time in the upcoming, still-untitled Bond 25 film, to be directed by Cary Fukunaga. But when he and Elba found themselves in the same room at the Globes, they clearly couldn’t resist playing on the rumors. Craig posed with a threatening glare, while Elba looked intentionally awkward. “Er…” he wrote (and you expand the image, you’ll see Elba also wrote “Awks…..” on the snapshot).

Check out the tweet below.

