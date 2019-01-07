What you didn't see on TV at the Golden Globe Awards

In the awards show universe, the Golden Globes is sort of like the Oscars’ more laid-back sibling. Attendees gather around tables where food is served and, more importantly, so is alcohol. Two Entertainment Weekly staffers scored invites to the A-list soiree at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., where they got to witness everything that went down in the star-filled room on Sunday night — including all the behind-the-scenes moments that didn’t make it on camera. Here’s what viewers didn’t see…

1. The Assassination of Gianni Versace costars Penélope Cruz and Ricky Martin hugging it out. Martin also shared a hug with Green Book star Mahershala Ali.

Patrick Gomez for EW

2. Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade) and The Good Place star D’Arcy Carden gushing to each other on the red carpet moments before going into the Beverly Hilton.

3. GLOW star Alison Brie and husband Dave Franco showing photos to one another while looking at their phones.

4. Heidi Klum struggling to get through the crowded ballroom without people stepping on her massive gown.

Patrick Gomez for EW

5. Tons of free food! Each guest received a box of Lindt chocolates and a bag of Lavazza coffee. The dinner menu included sweet potato vichyssoise and Chilean sea bass.

Patrick Gomez for EW

6. A fashionably late Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban walking into the ballroom — hand in hand.

7. Presenters Michael B. Jordan and Chadwick Boseman giving each other a quick hug onstage while the clip for Black Panther played.

8. Audience members shushing each other during the presentation for The Favourite.

9. Taylor Swift arriving at the ballroom with an entire security detail, who nearly plowed over Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys as they ushered the pop star backstage.

10. Jamie Lee Curtis stunning audience members with her new white hairdo and minimalist look.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

11. Patricia Arquette dropping the first F-bomb of the night in her speech: “How many f—d up teeth does a person need? I was born with f—d up teeth!”

12. A random audience member who was overheard saying, “I’m hoping to pee next to Javier Bardem.”

13. First Man star Claire Foy waiting in a ridiculously long line for the bathroom during a commercial break. There’s no skipping to the front of the line for nominees, even if they’re a queen.

14. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse director Peter Ramsey being asked to finish his acceptance speech for Best Animated Feature backstage in the press room since he was cut off during the show: “That’s the way it goes in Hollywood. Trying to remember what I was saying. It was basically the idea that we all felt deeply that anyone can have this kind of experience, anyone has the chance to share in this legend, to be this kind of hero. Just like Phil wrote in his mission statement, anyone can wear the mask, everyone is powerful, everyone is necessary. That the spirit of this movie.”

15. Everyone standing and talking so loudly that you can barely hear the hosts — and the announcer pleading with the audience to quiet down.

16. Janelle Monae being the first person on her feet to applaud Regina King’s promise that 50 percent of her staff will be made up of women on every project she produces moving forward.

17. The entire Killing Eve table rising to their feet when Sandra Oh won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a TV Drama, making her the first Asian performer to win multiple Golden Globe Awards.

18. One of the biggest cheers of the night: Roma winning for Best Foreign Language Film.

19. The room tittering, just a bit, when Sandra Oh said the word “masturbate” in her joke about the cast of This Is Us.

20. The Favourite‘s best actress in a comedy or musical winner Olivia Colman getting bleeped for saying she “had a f—ing blast” during her time working on the film.

Paul Drinkwater/NBC

21. Colman crying as she made her way back to her table.

22. An announcer pleading with winners to keep their speeches within the time constraints: “We provide you with a countdown clock right on the prompter, please use it.”

22. The audience having a louder than normal reaction when Glenn Close was announced as the winner for Best Actress in a Drama.

23. Gasps and cheers from the raucous and almost certainly drunk crowd when Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama.

With reporting from Patrick Gomez, Piya Sinha-Roy, and Lynette Rice.

