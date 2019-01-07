Golden Globes ratings lowest in years (but that's not as bad as it sounds)

The Golden Globes took another hit in viewership this year, but with a whole lot of asterisks.

All told, 18.6 million viewers watched three-hour-plus 2019 awards-fest, according to NBC, which is the smallest audience for the show in three years.

So that’s not so hot.

But the ceremony hosted by Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh was actually up among adults 18-49, with the telecast scoring a 5.2 rating — rising 4 percent from last year.

Also, NBC points out, most other award shows have been down to a far greater degree lately — the Academy Awards were down 19 percent last year, the Grammys were down 24 percent, Emmys down 10 percent, CMAs down 29 percent, and the American Music Awards were down 28 percent. Plus all of those other shows were down in the adult demo too, and the Globes weren’t.

This isn’t to say the Globes numbers are good — the show has been declining in recent years, so this part of an unfortunate trend. But it’s also not the disaster that the “lowest in years” top bullet point tends to suggest.

For more check out our Globes review.

