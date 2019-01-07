Bryan Singer thanks Golden Globes for Bohemian Rhapsody wins after getting ignored in acceptance speeches

Bohemian Rhapsody won big at the Golden Globes on Sunday night. The Freddie Mercury biopic took home both Best Actor in a Drama for Rami Malek and the big one itself, Best Motion Picture – Drama. Yet in neither of those two acceptance speeches did anyone mention the director of the film, begging the question: Did Bohemian Rhapsody direct itself? Of course not. Bryan Singer — who was fired from the film before it was completed but is still credited as its director — posted a thank-you note about the big wins to Instagram Monday morning — complete with a set photo showing him directing a scene.

“What an honor. Thank you Hollywood Foreign Press,” Singer wrote in his caption alongside the snapshot. The “Director” tag on his chair is clearly visible in the shot, in case anyone missed the point.

Though he got the long-gestating Queen film off the ground, Singer was fired from Bohemian Rhapsody more than halfway into production. The Hollywood Reporter, which broke the news, reported at the time that the firing “reflected an escalating clash between Singer and actor Rami Malek,” and that Singer “went missing during production on several occasions.” For his part, the director said at the time in a lengthy statement that “I asked Fox for some time off so I could return to the U.S. to deal with pressing health matters concerning one of my parents. This was a very taxing experience, which ultimately took a serious toll on my own health. Unfortunately, the studio was unwilling to accommodate me and terminated my services.”

Dexter Fletcher stepped in to finish up the film, but per Directors Guild of America rules Singer remains the credited director.

Singer has also been repeatedly accused of sexual misconduct over the years. Just a few days after being fired from the Queen film, Singer was sued by a man claiming the director raped him when he was 17 years old. Singer had previously been sued by two other men in 2014 for sexual abuse; one of those suits was dropped, the other dismissed. Singer denies all the allegations.

