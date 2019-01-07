Can someone please make this movie?

After the Golden Globes were handed out on Sunday, the celebrations kept going at numerous after-parties where stars continued to let loose. One of those was InStyle and Warner Bros.’ post-Globes soiree, which came complete with a fun elevator setup that was a grand entrance and a fun photo booth all in one.

Connie Britton came prepared with pizza and bubbly, Outlander‘s Caitriona Balfe brought a boom box, and Janelle Monae made a positively regal appearance. But the celebs that won the night were Black Panther trio Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, and Danai Gurira, who turned their moments in the elevator into a juicy (faux) love triangle worthy of its own statuette.

Check it out below, and see all the elevator entrances at InStyle’s Instagram.

