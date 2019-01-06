The Americans wins Best Drama at Golden Globes for its final season

The Americans finally did it.

The acclaimed FX drama picked up the Golden Globe for outstanding drama series for its sixth and final season.

Critics have long clamored for the 2013 show to win the top prize at either the Emmys or Globes, and the espionage thriller at last pulled it off during its final time at bat.

The Americans managed to beat out fellow nominees BBC America’s Killing Eve, Amazon’s Homecoming, FX’s Pose and Netflix’s Bodyguard.

Oddsmakers calculated that newcomer Eve actually had the edge in this category, but The Americans managed to take home the win.

The Americans followed two undercover Russian spies (Keri Russell, Matthew Rhys) in America during the 1980s as they undertook dangerous missions while raising a family.

Here’s the full 2019 Golden Globes winners list.