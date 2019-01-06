Taylor Swift is a surprise Golden Globes presenter

As if there weren’t enough big names at the Golden Globes, Taylor Swift added to the star power as a surprise attendee.

The singer took the stage alongside her Cats costar Idris Elba to present the awards for Best Original Score, which went to First Man’s Justin Hurwitz, and Best Original Song, which went to A Star Is Born’s “Shallow.” Yes, that means Taylor Swift gave an award to Lady Gaga.

Before being spotted on the broadcast, Swift had been seen being escorted backstage with apparently no regard for the presence of the stars of the newly anointed Golden Globe Best TV Drama, The Americans.

SPOTTED AT #GOLDENGLOBES: @taylorswift13 being ushered in by security during last commercial break! Security almost plowed over Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys to get her backstage! — Patrick Gomez (@PatrickGomezLA) January 7, 2019

The Swift appearance comes after she recorded a special video for The Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss, which was played for the Golden Globes nominee during Sunday’s red carpet.

“Hey, it’s Taylor,” Swift said in the video. “I just wanted to do this video as a shout-out to Elisabeth and say thank you so much for saying in an interview that you listen to my music when you’re shooting Handmaid’s Tale because I’m a huge fan, I’m obsessed with the show.”

Swift is also dating actor Joe Alwyn, who costars in the Globe-nominated film The Favourite.

