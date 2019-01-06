Sandra Oh becomes first Asian performer to win multiple Golden Globes

The cohost is going home with a prize of her own: Sandra Oh won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a TV Drama for headlining Killing Eve on BBC America.

After thanking series creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge and the entire cast, Oh turned to thank her parents, saying, “But mostly, there are two people here that I’m so grateful that they’re here with me. I’d like to thank my mother and my father.”

This is Oh’s first win for playing Eve Polastri, an MI5 analyst who becomes obsessed with an unhinged female assassin named Villanelle (Jodie Comer). She earned an Emmy nod for the part last year.



“The fascination into obsession and infatuation just continues to grow,” Oh told EW last March. “By episode 4, you can really see them just barreling towards each other. I love that. Also what I love about it is neither of them exactly know why. The other is a mystery and holds something for the other. As much as Eve needs Villanelle or is fascinated by Villanelle, Villanelle is fascinated by Eve. The obsession — I can’t talk about it too much, because I really, really want to talk about it. It hits different psychological levels. They’re unconsciously going towards each other. They’re unconsciously holding something for each other. It was so fun to play that.”

This is Oh’s second Globe win overall, and it makes her the first Asian performer to win multiple Golden Globes. In 2006, she snagged one for playing Cristina Yang in Grey’s Anatomy.

This year, Oh beat out Caitriona Balfe (Outlander), Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale), Julia Roberts (Homecoming), and Keri Russell (The Americans).

See the full list of Golden Globes winners, updating live throughout the night.

