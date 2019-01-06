Richard Madden may have lost out on the Iron Throne, but he’s a winner tonight.

The Bodyguard star (and Game of Thrones alum) won Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama at the 76th annual Golden Globes on Sunday night. This is both his first Golden Globe nomination and win.

“I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for the amazing crew and cast that made Bodyguard, who worked really hard over the course of five months,” Madden said when he took the stage to accept the award. “I want to say thanks to Keeley Hawes, who is the best actress I could ever work with. She’s amazing and generous.”

On Netflix’s Bodyguard, Madden plays David Budd, a PTSD-suffering veteran and police officer who is tasked with protecting the U.K.’s controversial home secretary, Julia Montague (played by Hawes). The six-episode political thriller is fast-paced and suspenseful, which is what attracted Madden to the role in the first place.

Sophie Mutevelian/World Productions/Netflix

“I met with [creator Jed Mercurio and director Thomas Vincent] for a chat about it. The day before I’d been given the first three scripts and I just binged straight through all three of them and immediately went back to the start and started them again,” Madden told EW in October. “When I get scripts like that I go, ‘I want to do this job because I want to know what happens next and I can’t put it down.’ So that was a very good sign.”

Madden beat out Jason Bateman (Ozark), Stephan James (Homecoming), Billy Porter (Pose), and Matthew Rhys (The Americans).

Backstage, Madden admitted the Globe was a major pick-me-up. “You constantly question yourself as an actor, if you are deserving of anything. You are constantly doing that to yourself, questioning your ability. It [the Globe] was a real confidence booster. I can do this. I’ve won it. I’m kind of blown away by it. I’m acting for 20 years and never thinking you are good enough. It’s a real wake up call to believe in yourself.”

