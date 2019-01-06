Rachel Brosnahan wins Best Actress in a TV Musical or Comedy at 2019 Golden Globes

No need for a tight 10 here! Rachel Brosnahan has won the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy at Sunday’s Golden Globes.

Brosnahan took home the award for her role as Miriam “Midge” Maisel on Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The show, which comes from the minds of Gilmore Girls’ Dan Palladino and Amy Sherman-Palladino, follows Midge as she makes the transition from 1950s housewife to stand-up comedian.

The win comes as no surprise, considering the comedy’s Emmy sweep. Back in August, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel took home eight Emmys for its first season, including Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy series for Brosnahan. She also won in this same category at last year’s Globes.

Brosnahan took to the stage to thank the HFPA, along with the “village” that works to create the show. “Our village is a matriarchy led my Amy Sherman-Palladino,” Brosnahan said, adding, “We have women in so many leadership roles.” Brosnahan went on to thank her fellow cast members, saying, “You are the very best collaborators and playmates that I could ever ask for on this insane journey.”

Brosnahan beat out fellow nominees Debra Messing (Will & Grace), Candice Bergen (Murphy Brown), Alison Brie (GLOW), and Kristen Bell (The Good Place).

