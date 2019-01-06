Hand Patricia Clarkson the not-so-sharp, globe-like object!

At Sunday night’s Golden Globe Awards, the actress took home the trophy for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television for her portrayal of the sinister socialite Adora Crellin in HBO’s Sharp Objects.

“It’s a privilege to be here tonight,” Clarkson said in her acceptance speech. “Every single person who worked on this miniseries, I thank you with all my heart. Amy [Adams], I owe you so very much. Jean-Marc Vallée, you demanded everything of me, except sex, which is exactly as it should be in our industry.”

Based on Gillian Flynn’s novel of the same name, Sharp Objects follows newspaper reporter Camille Preaker (Amy Adams) as she returns to her small town of Wind Gap, Mo., to investigate the murders of two young girls, dredging up a whole lot of her personal past in the process, and all the while under the critical eye of her creepy mother, Adora (Clarkson). Adams was also nominated for the Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television Globe for her role in the drama.

Clarkson beat out Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Penélope Cruz (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story), Thandie Newton (Westworld), and Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale).

See the full list of Golden Globes winners, updating live throughout the night.

Related Content: