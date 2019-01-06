Patricia Arquette apologizes for dropping F-bomb at Golden Globes

Oops!

While accepting a Golden Globe for starring in Escape at Dannemora, Patricia Arquette dropped the F-bomb when describing the intense makeup preparation she went through to play her character, Joyce “Tilly” Mitchell. The miniseries is based on the true story of a woman who helped two New York inmates (Benicio Del Toro and Paul Dano) break out of prison.

“How many f—ed up teeth does it take,” she quipped. The expletive — and some of her speech — was bleeped by NBC.

Afterwards, Arquette shared her mea culpas backstage.

“I’m so sorry I know! You can’t take it back can you? I didn’t plan that,” she told reporters. “It was an unplanned F-bomb. I’m very sorry though. This is a very elegant occasion. Dental dramas are true. Trust me.”

Arquette also said how freeing it was to play someone like Joyce, who is “a little bit of an invisible person in the world. [The great thing about this role is how] I never heard, which has been a refrain in my career, ‘but is she likable enough. Is she attractive enough? Yeah that’s what she really looks like but let’s make her look like this.’ I felt so free. I never thought I would get a part like this at 50. Playing a woman without a typical body type in Hollywood who is unapologetically sexual. I have friends who do not have the typical body type. One of them said, I want to thank you for this project.”

This is Arquette’s second Golden Globe award.

