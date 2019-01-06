Olivia Colman wins Golden Globe for The Favourite, thanks 'my bitches' Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz

Devan Coggan
January 06, 2019

Olivia Colman has been crowned queen: The Favourite star won Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy at Sunday’s Golden Globes ceremony.

Colman stars in Yorgos Lanthimos’ eccentric dark comedy as an ailing and temperamental Queen Anne, whose court members (played by Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone) vie for her attention. In her acceptance speech, Colman specifically thanked “my bitches,” Stone and Weisz.

“Every second of working with you girls was such a joy,” Colman said. “So much fun. I was so sad when it finished. And I would like to tell you how much this film means to me — but I can’t think of it because I’m too excited!”

In all, the film is nominated for five Golden Globes, including Best Musical or Comedy, Best Screenplay, and Best Supporting Actress for both Stone and Weisz.

Colman previously won a Globe in 2017 for her role in the British TV series The Night Manager.

She beat out Emily Blunt for Mary Poppins Returns, Elsie Fisher for Eighth Grade, Charlize Theron for Tully, and Constance Wu for Crazy Rich Asians.

